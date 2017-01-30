LOL! Wendy’s hilarious Super Bowl commercial is here, and believe it or not, it was actually inspired by a Twitter war the restaurant chain had in late 2016. HollywoodLife.com has the clip here for your viewing pleasure!

Uh oh! Be careful what you tweet. Fast-food chain Wendy’s got the idea for their debut Super Bowl commercial after an epic Twitter war they had with a user on the social media platform. Their ad, titled “Cold Storage,” highlights the frozen beef used by other fast food chains and how they swear by fresh meat for their own burgers. Get ready to laugh out loud!

The Twitter war that inspired the ad began when the restaurant tweeted a pic on Dec. 30, saying “our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen.” A user named, “Thuggy D” responded by blatantly disagreeing with their philosophy, claiming that everyone knew that Wendy’s uses frozen beef. The tweet exchange went back and forth for a long time with Wendy’s getting sassier after each new tweet.

Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen. 😎 pic.twitter.com/QuXECJtlq5 — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 30, 2016

@NHride Sorry to hear you think that! But you're wrong, we've only ever used fresh beef since we were founded in 1969. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 2, 2017

In addition to the epic Twitter battle, the company learned that seven out of ten consumers didn’t believe they use fresh patties. After hearing this, Wendy’s got the idea for the ad. The video which shows a man trying to defrost a large pile of burgers with a hairdryer, strives to educate consumers that their patties are indeed, fresh not frozen. The end of the clip even leaves viewers with the tagline “Don’t Settle For Frozen Beef” and mentions “ ,” a fictional website the burger chain made to show the other fast-food companies that DO use frozen beef.

The funny commercial comes after many other hilarious Super Bowl clips, such as Melissa McCarthy‘s Kia advertisement and Jon Lovitz hypnotizing viewers with a love of guacamole in a Avocados From Mexico commercial. After seeing what companies have brought so far for the Super Bowl, we can’t wait until the big game — the Atlanta Falcons versus the New England Patriots — goes down Sunday, Feb. 5.

