‘Powerless’: Vanessa Hudgens Teases ‘Brand-New Take On Superheroes’

Vanessa Hudgens is the new queen of TV! HollywoodLife.com got the EXCLUSIVE scoop straight from the star about her new show ‘Powerless,’ which premieres on Feb. 2. Yes, ‘Powerless’ is a superhero show, but it’s unlike any of the others on TV!

“It is a brand-new take on superheroes!” Vanessa Hudgens told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I think we always see shows were superheroes are the highlight and always about them and what their doing, but what about the people who live in the world with superheroes? What about the rest of us? So our show is about the people who live in that world who don’t have super powers and are just trying to make it through the day and my character wants to make a difference in the world, so it is really funny! It is a brand-new take on living in that universe!”

Powerless, which is set in the DC Universe, follows Emily Locke (Vanessa) as she starts her new job as Director of Research & Development for Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises. Emily is spunky and has a lot of ideas. She ends up inspiring her officemates to live up to their true potential and makes them realize that they don’t have to be superheroes to make a difference.

The show also stars Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, Christina Kirk, and Ron Funches. Powerless marks Vanessa’s first leading role on a TV show. She starred alongside Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit in FOX’s Grease Live in Jan. 2016. Vanessa also rose to fame starring in Disney Channel’s TV movies High School Musical and High School Musical 2.

Vanessa on our TVs every week? How did we get so lucky?! Powerless will air Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

