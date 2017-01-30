‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: James Flips Out & Attacks Jax Amid Sex Claims

Image Courtesy of Bravo

Whoa! James was excited to play his biggest DJ gig since being fired from SUR, but the gig was ruined when Jax, Scheana, Kristen, and two of James’ alleged mistresses ambushed him and tried to expose his cheating ways on the Jan. 30 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’. Of course, things quickly escalated into a violent brawl.

Can’t these people just leave James alone? We’re not the biggest fans of the guy, but Jax, Scheana and Kristen went way too far on the Jan. 30 episode of Vanderpump Rules, when they attended James’ first big gig since getting fired at SUR and brought along two of his alleged mistresses so they could try to expose his cheating ways in front of his girlfriend, Raquel. Shame on them.

Typically, we’d say bring on the drama, but Jax, Scheana and Kristen went to James’ new work place to stir s*** up, and in our opinion, that’s not cool. Jax said he was there due to “interior motives” (did he even go to school?), so we immediately knew something was up. And then when Kristen and Carter showed up, we knew trouble was brewing. And we were right!

Two of James’ alleged mistresses confronted both him and his girlfriend, Raquel, before handing over clothes they “took home” after allegedly sleeping with the DJ. The one girl tried slapping James, so Tom Sandoval jumped in and tried diffusing the situation. Then, when James went to leave, he “thanked” Kristen and Jax for stopping by. They exchanged some rude words and then, Jax threw his drink at James. That led to James throwing his glassware at Jax, and then they almost got physical with each other. Fortunately, security stopped everything, but unfortunately for James, he was kicked out of the venue. Jax and Kristen pretty much gave each other a high-five before Tom Sandoval reprimanded them for being a**holes. And in this situation, we’d have to definitely agree — they were.

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz tried to make peace between Ariana and Stassi, but Katie got annoyed when Ariana refused to play nice. Ariana has no desire to EVER be friends with Stassi, but the only person who’s surprised by that is… Stassi.

Oh yeah, and Tom Schwartz and Katie finally got their prenup, but we’re not exactly sure why — each one of them has less than $5,000 in their bank accounts.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.