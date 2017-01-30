Tyga & Kylie Jenner Getting Married? He Asked Kris For Permission On Family Vacation

Courtesy of Instagram

First comes love, then comes marriage… and that’s what Tyga has in store for Kylie Jenner! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the rapper had an intimate chat with Kris Jenner about putting a ring on her daughter’s finger! But, the real question is, when? Wait until you hear this scoop…

The Kardashian/Jenner’s Costa Rican vacation just took a wild turn when Tyga, 27, sat down with Kris Jenner, 61, to talk marriage plans. And no, Kris isn’t remarrying. Tyga wanted the momager’s blessing to put a ring on Kylie Jenner, 19! “Tyga turned up the Costa Rican heat and asked Kris if he could marry Kylie when the time comes, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “He told Kris he loves Kylie and can’t see himself being with anyone but her.” And, drum roll please…. Kris said…

“Absolutely!” And, get this — Ky was even there when Tyga got super candid about his future plans with her. “Kylie was gushing and blushing at the same time when T asked her mother about marriage,” our source said. “She can’t believe how sweet and honest T is and feels so lucky to have a man like him who’s so serious about her.” Wow, it looks like Kylie and Tyga are the real deal.

The Kardashian/Jenner’s have been vacationing in Costa Rica since Jan. 26, and they’ve been living it up on their beach getaway. “Kylie and T’s vacation has been nothing but magical and fun,” our source said, adding that “they’re so in love and they’ve been flaunting their feelings and joy for one another in front of the family.” SO cute!

While we know that Tyga would love to marry Ky, our source did mention that it will go down when the time is right. So, we’re thinking that they’re in no rush to race to the alter. Although the pair has been going strong, they’re super young and enjoying life together.

Kylie’s been sharing candid and sexy photos of she and Tyga’s romantic getaway to Costa Rica. Her most recent snap? — An adorable GIF with Tyga, captioned, “Jungle Bae.” The pair were holding each other in the snap and it was super cute. You can watch the sweet moment, above!

We love when the entire Kardashian fam gets together for their epic family vacays, because it means more sexy photos, more candid videos, and more hilarious moments! And, can we talk about the vacation guest list? — Kim Kardashian, 36, North West, 3, Saint West, 1, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, Mason Disick, 7, Penelope Disick, 4, Reign Disick, 2, Kris Jenner, 61, Corey Gamble, Khloé Kardashian, 32, and Tyga’s son, King Cario, 4! Talk about a packed house!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga will get engaged soon? Tell us below!

