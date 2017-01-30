Rob Gronkowski Is A Horrible Dry Cleaner In Preview Of Tide’s Super Bowl Commercial

Gronk is trading football for… dry cleaning? Of course not! But in this preview of Tide’s Super Bowl commercial, the Patriots’ tight-end is a horrible dry cleaner as he helps his customer, actor Jeffrey Tambor, with his clothes. Check out the hilarious video here!

Rob Gronkowski is a dry cleaner? How ’bout them apples! The New England Patriots’ tight-end, 27, is taking up a new occupation in this new Super Bowl commercial for the laundry detergent company, Tide. In the clip, the hunky athlete helps out none other than Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor, 72, with his dry cleaning and he gives his clothes a Gronk twist.

In the clip, titled “Gronk’s Cleaners Discount,” Rob owns his own dry cleaning business and is dressed as you’d except him to — a hooded muscle tee that accentuates his bulging biceps. His customer, Jeffrey, comes up to the counter to pick up his shirt that he sent in to get cleaned. The tight-end brings him his clean shirt except…the sleeves have been cut off!

Regarding his shirt, the Emmy winner asks, “Where’s the rest of it?” Gronk replies with, “The soy sauce? It’s gone!” The athlete of course was referring to the stains, completely oblivious to the fact that he cut off his customer’s sleeves. Jeffrey isn’t having it and does not want to pay for the shirt, even though the Patriot explains he gave him a discount. The actor leaves in disappointment. The ad is the perfect balance of awkwardness and hilarity. We love it!

The Tide ad, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, is utilizing the NFL powerhouse — who has been out for injury for most of the season — and the Arrested Development star, for its Super Bowl campaign and will be showing viewers “a better way to clean.” The cleaning brand will be releasing more teasers as we get closer to the big game. We definitely are looking forward to seeing what this dynamic duo will be up to in the upcoming ads!

