The Weeknd & Selena Gomez Laugh Off Teasing Fans During Romantic Vacay — New Details

Courtesy of Twitter

Love is an international language! When Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted by adoring fans in Italy, they teased the couple by shouting, ‘Amore!’ The two singers totally laughed it off as they continued sightseeing. Read on for the EXCLUSIVE details!

Everyone knows the secret to an amazing relationship is laughter! As soon as Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, heard their fans teasing, they “simply looked at one another and laughed it off,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The couple “signed autographs and posed for photographs with Italian fans while they were in Florence. Later on, they had lunch at the popular Trattoria Borgo Antico restaurant where they sampled fine wines, cheese and pasta dishes.” Their Italian getaway just gets cuter by the second!

Paris may be the city of love, but in Venice, they say “Amore!” Selena and the “False Alarm” crooner explored the Venetian canals on Jan. 29, which also happens to be the day they became Instagram official. While exploring the city’s world famous waterways, the brunette beauty filmed The Weeknd relaxing in the boat. Fans FREAKED over their social media debut, but unfortunately, Selena didn’t leave her video up for very long. After only a couple of hours, she deleted it for reasons that are still a mystery. Maybe she wants to keep some element of privacy in her life.

That being said, the couple’s romantic date was FAR from over! “The couple then went to the Accademia Gallery Museum and took in some stunning art,” the source continues, referring to the moment Selena was photographed with her arms about the hip hop star. “The famous pair declined to go on a private tour or hire a guide, preferring to mix with the general public instead. The couple also enjoyed visiting the Piazza Michelangelo over the weekend.” Ugh, SO JEALOUS!

HollywoodLifers, if you were in Selena and The Weeknd’s shoes, would you laugh off the teasing too?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.