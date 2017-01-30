‘The Space Between Us’ Star: It’s Not Just A Sci-Fi Flick, It’s A ‘Powerful’ Love Story

REX/Shutterstock

If you’re like us, you’ve been waiting over a year for the highly-anticipated film ‘The Space Between Us’ to hit theaters. Well, the time is now and the cast couldn’t be more excited for you to see the thrilling, romantic film.

The Space Between Us offers a look at young romance, earthly existence and the ability to live on Mars. The mix of science and romance makes for an incredibly entertaining and beautiful film, starring Asa Butterfield, 19, as Gardner, a teen who is born on Mars and falls in love with an Earthling named Tulsa, played by Britt Robertson, through the use of cyberspace. Honestly, sounds like a pretty realistic film these days! You never know who you will meet on the Internet.

Carla Gugino, 45, stars as Astronaut Kendra Wyndham in the movie, which will be in theaters on February 3, 2017. At a special screening of the film by STX Entertainment & The Cinema Society in NYC, Carla spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the film.

“This is one of those movies that you really can go with the whole family. I saw it with my Goddaughter who is 16 and my dad who is 87 and both of them loved it,” Carla said. “It’s a movie that in a lot of ways in the midst of celebrating the technological aspects and progress that we’ve made, it also reminds us of just how tactile human touch is and how just being with other people is important. And that, not to be sappy, but that true love, there’s nothing more powerful.”

Gary Oldman also stars in The Space Between Us as NASA director Nathaniel Shepherd, a recluse, hopeless man who throws himself into his job. He forms a bond with Gardner and finds something and someone to believe in. Gary, who’s best known for his role as Sirius Black in the Harry Potter films, was a “treat” to work with, according to Asa. The 58-year-old actor was apparently the joker on the set and would constantly be making the cast laugh along with him.

“Gary is really very professional and really great at what he does, but he doesn’t take it too seriously. He’s able to have fun and includes everyone on set,” Asa told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the screening. “Running joke, one of his lines involves his work with the parabolic arch and he’s the architect in the vomit commit for Zero G. And he just loved that word, and he’d just do it in a scouser accent over and over again and it just didn’t get any less funny.” What a fun cast to work with!

Finally, after pushing back the date as to not premiere on the same weekend as Star Wars, the highly-anticipated The Space Between Us will be in theaters everywhere on February 3! You will not want to miss this adorable, educational, romantic and futuristic film that will make you believe that you truly can love someone to the moon and back.

