The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album & Massive Tour — Full List Of Dates

It’s finally happening! The Chainsmokers are embarking on a 3-month tour of North America, and they are bringing ALL of their incredible hits with them!

Who is ready to have a dance party in their very own city with none other than The Chainsmokers? You are, obviously! Yes, Drew Taggart and Adam Pall — aka The Chainsmokers — are hitting the road to perform for their fans. The best part? Every ticket sold online for the tour will include a copy of their brand new album!

April 13 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena

April 14– Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

April 15 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston Coliseum

April 18 — Charlottesville, VA — John Paul Jones Arena

April 20 — Bridgeport, CT — Webster Bank Arena

April 21 — Albany, NY — Times Union Center

April 22 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

April 25 — Cleveland, OH — Wolstein Center

April 26 — Cincinnati, OH — U.S. Bank Arena

April 27 — Detroit, MI — Joe Louis Arena

April 28 — Madison, WI — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 29 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

April 30 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

May 2 — West Valley City, UT — Maverik Center

May 4 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

May 5 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic

May 6 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic

May 8 — San Diego, CA — Valley View Casino Center

May 9 — Glendale, AZ — Gila River Arena

May 11 — San Antonio, TX — Freeman Coliseum

May 13 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Arena

May 16 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

May 17 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center

May 18 — St. Louis, MO — Scottrade Center

May 19 — Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum

May 20 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

May 23 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena

May 24 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

May 25 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

May 26 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 30 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

June 1 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

June 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

June 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Liacouras Center

June 4 — Philadelphia, PA — Liacouras Center

June 7 — Providence, RI — Dunkin Donuts Center

June 9 — Queens, NY — Forest Hills Stadium

June 10 — Queens, NY –Forest Hills Stadium

