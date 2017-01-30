The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album & Massive Tour — Full List Of Dates

It’s finally happening! The Chainsmokers are embarking on a 3-month tour of North America, and they are bringing ALL of their incredible hits with them!
Who is ready to have a dance party in their very own city with none other than The Chainsmokers? You are, obviously! Yes, Drew Taggart and Adam Pall — aka The Chainsmokers — are hitting the road to perform for their fans. The best part? Every ticket sold online for the tour will include a copy of their brand new album!
April 13 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena
April 14– Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
April 15 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston Coliseum
April 18 — Charlottesville, VA — John Paul Jones Arena
April 20 — Bridgeport, CT — Webster Bank Arena
April 21 — Albany, NY — Times Union Center
April 22 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
April 25 — Cleveland, OH — Wolstein Center
April 26 — Cincinnati, OH — U.S. Bank Arena
April 27 — Detroit, MI — Joe Louis Arena
April 28 — Madison, WI — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 29 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
April 30 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
May 2 — West Valley City, UT — Maverik Center
May 4 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
May 5 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic
May 6 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic
May 8 — San Diego, CA — Valley View Casino Center
May 9 — Glendale, AZ — Gila River Arena
May 11 — San Antonio, TX — Freeman Coliseum
May 13 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Arena
May 16 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
May 17 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center
May 18 — St. Louis, MO — Scottrade Center
May 19 — Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum
May 20 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
May 23 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena
May 24 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
May 25 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum
May 26 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 30 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre
June 1 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
June 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
June 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Liacouras Center
June 4 — Philadelphia, PA — Liacouras Center
June 7 — Providence, RI — Dunkin Donuts Center
June 9 — Queens, NY — Forest Hills Stadium
June 10 — Queens, NY –Forest Hills Stadium
