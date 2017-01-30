‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Nick’s Ladies Head To NOLA For Frights, Bites & Broken Hearts

Image Courtesy of ABC

The ladies and Nick are heading to New Orleans, but they are nooo saints! From beignets to haunted houses to catfights, things get steamy down south in this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelor.’

We pick up where we left off last week in the Jan. 30 episode of The Bachelor. Corrine and Taylor are going at it, with Taylor telling Corrine she lacks “emotional intelligence,” and Corrine screaming that she “is not an idiot.”

Corrine takes time to talk with Nick and discuss her grievances with Taylor. It was during this moment Corrine actually shows some of her emotion and lets herself be vulnerable when sharing her worries. I’m definitely not Team Corrine, but Taylor is taking this whole thing a bit too far. Corrine tells Nick that Taylor “isn’t there for the right reasons,” which probably leads you to question… Is Corrine there for the right reasons? Hmm.. I am definitely not Team Corrine, but she does have a point. This is part of the competition and Taylor seems to be going.

Chris Harrison interrupts the conversation to bring Nick to make his decision, as two of the 15 ladies need to go home. When Chris asks his signature, “How are you feeling?” Nick has a mature, surprising response. “The way I look at it is I’m less concerned about the specific conversations they have and than the way they handle it with me.” That’s some serious maturity!

At the rose ceremony, Sarah and Astrid were sent home, which seemed to give Nick a hard time, as her abruptly turned away from his remaining ladies to watch the two leave.

The Bayou

No more tears, because it’s time to go to the land of jazz and bourbon! Chris Harrison meets the girls at their hotel to tell them that this week there will be a one on one, a group date and a, the dreaded, two on one date — AKA two go, only one comes back.

Rachel was chosen for the one on one and Nick essentially takes her on a food tour of New Orleans! From oysters to hot sauce to beignets, the two adorably frolic through the streets of NOLA. The date is filled with giggles and fun, with Nick getting beignet powdered sugar all over himself. And yet, Rachel beams to the cameras, “This is exactly where I’m suppose to be.” Aww!

Back in the hotel, Taylor is kind of stooping to Corrine’s level and even a bit lower. She’s being jealous, she’s being caddy, she’s moping around like Corrine does when she doesn’t get her way.

Back to the one on one, Nick and Rachel have a sweet moment over dinner in a Mardi Gras floats warehouse. Rachel tells Nick that the last time she was in NOLA, she was there for a funeral, but it made her reevaluate her outlook on life. “I made the decision to take advantage of every opportunity since I was here for the funeral,” Rachel said to Nick as he nodded along. “That sounds crazy,” Nick responded. Ohhhhh-kay. They went on to discuss their families, and Nick opened up about his anxiety about meeting fathers, as he has asked two fathers for their daughters’ hands. “I went to two fathers and asked them very serious questions. I don’t want any fathers to feel like I’m not giving their daughters the most respect they deserve,” Nick said in a vulnerable moment. Awwww!

Let’s Get Ouji!

Nick takes the ladies to a haunted house on their group date and gets some one on one time with certain girls while others go ghost hunting. Nick and Danielle M. had a sweet moment where they got to finally spend more time together! Alexis, Jasmine and Vanessa were busy on the Ouji board and running through the house making nice with the 8-year-old ghost May. Nick and Raven were able to catch up, as well, and out of no where Raven announces she is in love with Nick. Yes, that makes her the first lady of the bunch to profess her love to Nick! Nick’s response… “Wait? What?” Yikes. Still, Raven is confident in her decision and is just being honest!

Back at the hotel, tensions are high as Corrine tries to relax by putting on a face mask and opening a bottle of champagne. Oh and ordering enough food for 5 people — caesar salad, steak, mac and cheese and wings. In the other room, Taylor sits and meditates.

Over in the haunted house, the ghost May seems to have calmed down so Nick can give away his rose. The rose goes to Danielle M., leaving Raven slightly devastated after she confessed her feelings for him.

Welcome To The Jungle

“She’s just a big swamp monster!” Corrine says to the cameras, as she and Taylor are shown flanking Nick Taylor on a motor boat. The awkward trio embark on their 2 on 1 going through alligator-infested waters and making their way to a tarot card reader. As each girl takes their turn with the card reader, Nick takes the time to figure out what exactly is going on between them. Corrine starts off her one on one time with Nick by telling him Taylor “attacked” her. “She basically called me stupid,” Corrine said to him. “How did that make you feel?” Nick responded. Is he a middle school guidance counselor or The Bachelor? It’s questionable.

After Taylor returns and Corrine goes to get her cards read, Nick brings up to Taylor his convo with Corrine. This is not pretty. As Nick goes to deliberate, Taylor and Corrine have on final face off. “I hope that you feel that you used your time wisely because you lied to him,” Taylor snapped at Corrine. “I can’t even believe you’re a mental health counselor. I can’t believe people take advice from you,” Corrine shot back.

Nick returns with his decision and is clearly having a tough time coming to terms with letting one of the girls go. “You both know after today how important it is for me to feel how I have an emotional connection with someone I’m going to spend a life with,” he said, before giving the rose to Corrine.

Corrine and Nick take off on the boat and the “Taylor ship” has literally sailed — that’s one thing Corrine got right. Oh, but of course, Taylor returns to interrupt Corrine and Nick during their dinner and we are left with the dreaded “To Be Continued…”

So, Bachelor Nation, what do you think is going to happen?! HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick made the right decision to let Taylor go?

