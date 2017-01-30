It’s the night we’ve been waiting for on ‘The Bachelor’: the two-on-one date. In the past, it has been the most cringeworthy of all — who could forget Ashley I./Kelsey or Chad/Alex?! Well, this sneak peek proves that this season will follow suit!

Every season has a girl fight and this year, it’s Corinne and Taylor. This week, they both headed into the forest(?), and Nick Viall had to choose which one he’d keep, and who he’d be sending home. With last week ending with a serious blowout between the two, we know that the tension on this date will be higher than ever.

“I think I was as anxious today as I was night one,” Nick says in the preview, before making his choice between the two ladies. “Taylor and Corinne clearly have some conflict with each other. While it’s not an easy decision, I feel like I know what I need to do now.”

As for the girls, for some reason they’re sitting solo at a table arguing. “I hope that you feel like you used your time with him wisely, because youy lied to him,” Taylor, 23, said to Corinne. “Not once did I say you were stupid, did I name call you, and I certainly did not bully you.”

“You told me you wouldn’t be my friend because I’m not intelligent enough for you,” Corinne, 24, replied. Of course Taylor then said that’s not what she said. They also both took some digs at each other’s career — Taylor can’t believe Corinne runs a multi-million dollar company, and Corinne can’t believe she’s a mental health counselor. Low blows, ladies.

HollywoodLifers, who do you hope Nick chooses? Whose side are you on? Or are you over this feud already? The Bachelor airs on 8PM ET on ABC.