‘The Bachelor’: Nick Admits Rachel’s Been A Front-Runner ‘Since Day One’ On Steamy Date

The night for Rachel Lindsay has finally arrived! The 31-year-old attorney may have gotten the first impression rose, but she hasn’t yet received a one-on-one date — until now! Why did Nick Viall wait so long?

“Rachel has been kind of a front-runner since day one,” Nick Viall told Entertainment Tonight on set about Rachel Lindsay. “Because I have so much confidence in her, she kind of had to wait a little bit.” He also added that to him, she’s been so easy to talk to since has a great, strong personality… plus can have fun!

On their date, they head to a parade in New Orleans where they dance, kiss, and have a romantic dinner. Of course, Rachel was happy the day had finally arrived — she probably got tired of seeing him with Corinne!

“I am not a patient person, and I have been telling him from the beginning that it’s been hard to get the first impression rose and then wonder like, where is your date, when is it coming? But I feel like Nick was planning this date for me specifically and that feels amazing, like no other girl in the house could have gone on this date but me. This is the best date I have ever been on, and I am 31, so I’ve been on a number of dates before,” she said.

She also revealed she did feel like she was “falling for Nick,” since it was so easy and comfortable. But on’t expect to hear the L-word come out of Nick’s mouth . . . yet.

“I only want to say, ‘I love you,’ to one more person, so I am really kind of holding my cards close when it comes to that,” he said, adding he wasn’t in love, yet and was worried the process wouldn’t work for him. “I was really worried because one thing I promised myself is that I wouldn’t [just] get engaged to whatever girl ended up last. But I am more optimistic now, because there are some great women… I want to make sure that if I am lucky enough to [fall in love] with someone here, that it is something I would 100 percent be certain of.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rachel and Nick are a cute couple? The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8PM ET on ABC.