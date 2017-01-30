‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Freaks Out On Javi After He Catches Her With Another Man

Poor Isaac. The little boy witnessed a nasty fight between his mom, Kailyn, and his stepdad, Javi, on the Jan. 30 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ Apparently, Javi showed up to Kailyn’s house unannounced, and she wasn’t very happy because she had a ‘special guest’ over. To find out what happened, read our recap below!

Kailyn and Javi already got into a few arguments after he returned home from deployment, but their fight on the Jan. 30 episode of Teen Mom 2 was bigger than the others. It was so nasty, in fact, that Kailyn begged Jo to come take Isaac for the week — she didn’t want him to witness any more drama than he already had. Their fight originated when Javi showed up to Kailyn’s house unannounced. He just wanted to get his stuff. She told him to wait an hour before stopping by because she was “at Walmart,” but when he drove by and saw her car, he thought he’d drop Lincoln off and get his stuff. However, when he knocked on the door, she wouldn’t allow him to come in because she had a guest over. Obviously, it was a male guest, so Javi freaked and they just had a huge argument. Kailyn refused to film after it happened, and cameras failed to catch the initial drama, so we were left to hear about everything from Javi and his friends.

Meanwhile, Jenelle tried her best to keep her pregnancy a secret from her mom. She and David took Barbara and Jace to the plot of land they bought, but Jenelle’s stomach was popping out of her shirt. Even so, she still denied having a bun in the oven. She and David told producers they want to wait until they know the gender before telling everyone the good news.

And speaking of waiting, Chelsea and Cole decided that it’d be best to put their wedding on hold. Chelsea said she didn’t want to plan a wedding while pregnant, so they’d still get married legally, but put the wedding on hold until after the baby’s born. Oh yeah, and Adam showed up to Aubree‘s baseball game, where he yelled at producers and told them to get the cameras out of his face. He’s so pleasant.

Lastly, Leah and Corey were left to deal with the aftermath of the flooding in West Virginia. The twins’ school was closed, so they were forced to pick another school for them. They both expected to fight about it, but surprisingly, they came to a reasonable conclusion rather quickly — without arguing!

