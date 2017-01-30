Taryn Manning’s Hair Makeover: How Cara Delevingne Inspired Her Bleached Rose ‘Do

REX/Shutterstock

Taryn Manning went pastel pink for the new year! The actress’ hair makeover made its official red carpet debut at the 2017 SAG Awards, and she shared how some of our favorite models inspired her new hue.

Taryn Manning, 38, is sporting a bold new hair look. The Orange Is The New Black star showed off her pastel pink locks all dressed up for the SAG Awards on Jan. 29. Wearing a berry dress with a matching berry lip, Taryn’s hair made for a soft pop of color against her darker look.

Hairstylist Keith London was behind Taryn’s cotton candy pink hair, and he also styled it into undone waves for the award show. Speaking to HollywoodLife, when asked about how she decided on the new color, Taryn said, “I’d seen it a couple of times, just out and about — Kate Moss had done it once, and Cara Delevingne. They just looked pretty and they looked happy,” she added. “And I just wanted to feel happy.”

While we haven’t seen too many rainbow colors yet this year, we have to agree with Taryn that the pastel pink hue is definitely a happy color — especially in the middle of the winter.

Since you need to bleach your hair before being able to dye it such a pale shade of pink, copying Taryn’s hair makeover requires a bit of a commitment. If you already have blonde hair and you want to dip into the look, try a temporary product like the Splat Hair Chalk in Dusty Rose.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Taryn’s pastel pink look? Have you ever tried a rainbow hair color?

