Taraji P. Henson Shaved Her Face Right Before Hitting The SAG Awards Carpet

REX Shutterstock

But it’s not what you think! Her makeup artist’s trick is actually a celeb secret for exfoliating and making skin soft and smooth — read her glam squad’s tips below!

Taraji P. Henson looked like a princess at the 2017 SAG Awards, held live from Los Angeles on Jan. 29. We have the details on her exact hair and makeup below, including how she shaved her face just before stepping out using the DERMAFLASH exfoliating device!

Her makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff broke down her skin and makeup how to!

“Getting ready for the SAGs is actually a fun process. Taraji is very zen and relaxed — it’s the glam team who’s not! We listen to great music and laugh but most importantly she makes sure we have fun.”

“I prepped her skin by using DERMAFLASH, which allowed me to get the highest level of exfoliation plus remove unwanted peach fuzz, so skin care products work ten times better.”

I’ve actually used this device, and let me say — IT MAKES A HUGE DIFFERENCE. It makes skin soft, smooth, and allows your makeup to look flawless and airbushed! It doesn’t hurt at all and it gets rid of that annoying peach fuzz!

Ashunta continued: “I used the Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm to decrease puffiness and hydrate eyes. Then I used the brand’s DermalQuench Liquid Lift and Quench Oil Free Hydrating Face Serum. Both of these products work together to plump, hydrate and give skin that superior radiant glow.

I applied Dior Airflash CC Primer to create an even canvas for makeup application. I love that is also has a radiance booster. Next, I used Perfect Blend by Ashunta Sheriff in Tan to create a natural, glowing, contoured and lifted canvas. I set everything with Ben Nye Luxury Powder in Banana, which is great for warm skin tones.”

Makeup how to:

“I wanted a soft rose glow effect so I used Taraji’s MAC Collection Highlight The Truth on the lid — just tapping with my finger — and using a MAC 266 angle brush on the lower lash line for a soft smokey effect.

Then I added Taraji Glow, a coppery gold highlight in the corner of the eyes and center of the eyes so they popped. I took her eyes to the next level with Cozzette Brushes and Eyeshadows.



I added Penultimate Eye Liner from Taraji’s MAC collection to give a tight precise line on the top lash line and then added two coats of the Haute and Naughty Too Black Lash Mascara on the top and bottom lashes. I completed her eyes with Damone Roberts Minx Brow Pencil.

For cheeks, I added a soft subtle warmth with Maybelline Crème Blush Stick and highlighted her cheekbones with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit.

I lined her lips with MAC Cosmetics Plum Lip liner, adding MAC Cosmetics Amplified Lipstick and shining them with a touch of MAC Cosmetics Lipglass.

Finally, I set her pout with Model in a Bottle Makeup Setting Spray, Sensitive Formula for Lips.”

Celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace was the master behind her “chic but edgy undercut style” hair. He told us: “When thinking about Taraji‘s look, wanted to focus on her inner beauty and personality. Her versatility and command of any screen translates — from Empire’s Cookie Lyons to Hidden Figures’ Katherine Johnson.”

Here’s the how to:

“1) Cleanse natural hair with L’Oréal Paris Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Conditioner, followed by It’s A 10 Leave-in Miracle Product.

2) Next, section the hair and blowdry with an Olivia Garden round brush and my fav tool, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

3) Once dry, section the hair to create an edgy undercut with Wahl Clippers.

4) Next, create large waves using the Harry Josh ProTools Ceramic Styling Iron. Bonus: Add a little pop with custom-colored Indique hair extensions using the Pravana color system.

5) After letting the waves set, brush out downward using a small Mason Pearson brush.

6) Finish with ORIBE Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray and Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong = VOILA effortless beauty!”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Taraji P. Henson’s SAG Awards hair and makeup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.