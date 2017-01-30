Little Syrian Boy, 7: His Dad Begs Donald Trump To Let Him In For Life Saving Treatment

Image Courtesy of NBC

This is absolutely heartbreaking! A 7-year-old boy from Syria who’s super sick may not be allowed to receive crucial cancer treatment in the U.S. after Donald Trump’s immigration ban. As a result, the child’s father issued a plea to the POTUS, begging him to ‘have mercy’ on his son and others like him. So sad.

Our hearts go out to Mohammad Al-Khaled, 7, and his family. The child, who lives in Syria, is currently suffering from cancer, and was hoping to come to the United States in order to receive life-saving treatment. However, after Donald Trump‘s, 70, ban on certain refugees and immigrants, the Al-Khaleds, especially Mohammad’s father Jihad Al-Khaled, fear for the little boy’s life.

With nowhere else to turn, Jihad, who’s also a Syrian refugee, made an emotional plea to President Trump to “take mercy” on his son so that he could receive the proper care and treatment. “The whole world has abandoned the Syrian people,” the desperate father said in a video that has since been picked up by NBC. “All I care about is my son’s treatment.” And this last part will really get you: “I pray to God that Trump will have mercy on these children,” Jihad concluded.

In an effort to receive medical help for Mohammad — before Trump signed his executive order on Jan. 27 — Jihad said he took his son’s medical report to several embassies, but no one responded except for the U.S. Now that the U.S. has a ban on Syrian people entering the country however, he said he’s now fearful that his son will not get the treatment he needs.

Donald’s order calls for “extreme vetting” of foreign visitors, and it even bans seven countries, including Syria, from entering the country. The order immediately impacted hundreds of people traveling, some being pulled off flights and others turned away at airport customs. Others were detained for hours at airports — including a five-year-old Maryland resident. The child was held for hours all by himself before he was finally released to his Iranian mother in Washington D.C.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how do you feel about Trump’s immigration ban? Should families like Mohammad’s be let into the U.S.?

