‘Supergirl’ Recap: Mon-El Finally Confronts His Feelings For Kara

Courtesy of the CW

Kara is left to deal with a nemesis, two wannabe heroes, and perhaps some real but suppressed romantic feelings for a fellow alien.

Super In Over Their Heads

This week’s episode starts off with Kara and Mon-El doing some Hunger Games-esque arena training. Or, as Winn affectionately calls it, “Superhero kindergarten.” Except there’s a lot less napping and a lot more potentially deadly activities. There’s heat vision, leaping, super strength exercises—the whole nine yards. And, unsurprisingly, both aliens totally nail galactic gymnastics. But while the stunts and special effects are cool, that’s not the takeaway from the moment. No, it’s that Mon-El somewhat patronizes Kara by reiterating that the he’s “super clear” on the fact that the first rule of being a hero is to, “protect the people” which obviously means he isn’t. Also, he’s totally flirting.

On the power-less side of National City heroics, it turns out that Guardian has been shot and injured whilst off doing vigilante things. Which means that Winn’s suit was faulty and he’s pissed.

Super Foes

Livewire returns. We’re reacquainted with the electrical villain with a chip on her shoulder as she sits in prison, telling her psychologist that shes going to fry Supergirl from the inside out. Which is not at all concerning, except it kind of is. She tells the psychologist that she is all-powerful and in a sweeping, poetic moment, the doctor gets tasered and Livewire is let out of her cell.

For those of you who might’ve needed a Livewire refresher, Alex went ahead and did the honors. She explains to Maggie, as they’re searching Livewire’s cell for clues, that Livewire is Supergirl’s nemesis and they have a little flirty flirt. Kara charges in, looking exasperated. The alien is clearly nervous and Alex tells her to get a grip as big sisters do. Kara insists that she needs to find her before she hurts someone.

Kara freaks out all across National City until she finally gets to CatCo. She somewhat obviously explains to James that, “having a nemesis is stressful.” Where James then not-so-subtly tells her, “You’re not the only hero in National City.” Kara, who totally doesn’t take the hint tells James that she isn’t alone, she has Mon-El. Which is basically an emotional gut punch to the poor guy. James tells Kara there’s more than superpowers to being a hero. He also let’s her in on his feelings about Mon-El. He thinks selfish. He explains that he’s, “A fun guy” not a hero. Also, he’s totally jealous.

Super Trouble

Inevitably, Mon-El and Kara face off with Livewire and her equally as scary, Beetlejuice-looking pal. Kara is getting her butt handed to her and can see that Mon-El wants to jump in, but she orders him to wait for the cops. He jumps in anyway. To make matters even more hectic, Guardian scoots in on his fancy motorcycle. Ultimately, Kara isn’t impressed with either “hero” because Livewire and her goon get away. Oh, and there’s that whole thing where Kara finally discovers that James is Guardian after he gets knocked out.

Once he’s conscious, Kara confronts James about being the last to know about his secret identity. He tells her that he’s always wanted to, “make things better” and to “help people” and going it the normal way isn’t enough. He exclaims that, “I’m more me as Guardian, than I ever was as James Olsen.” Kara tells him he’s going to get himself killed because he’s human and not a nearly-immortal superhero like her and/or cat with nine lives.

Super Trouble In Paradise

Kara then confronts Mon-El and tells him she can’t trust him because of the stunt he pulled with Livewire. Mon-El tells her he did it because he was trying to protect her. Once again, Kara implores him to confess if he’s doing this because he likes her. Mon-El denies it and says he wants to work with her and that’s it. To quote Cher Horotwitz, “As if.”

Super WTF

It turns out that Livewire didn’t escape, but was kidnapped. In a truly ill advised move, Winn tips off James to her whereabouts. James, er, Guardian ends up letting the villain her free from her kidnapper just as Mon-El also shows up. Unsurprisingly, they all get attacked. Livewire cuts them down to size for thinking they could do it better than Supergirl. Right on. Eventually, Kara comes and saves the day, but, not without Livewire’s help. The hero appeals to Livewire’s more humane and rational side and it actually works. They Kara then let’s her get away with a promise that she’ll catch her one day. She tells both Maggie and Alex that she thinks there’s still goodness left in her.

When the madness dies down, Kara explains that she wants to be superfriends with James and Winn, who all but reject her offer. They don’t want to be sidelined anymore. They want to realize their heroic potential on their own. Kara’s not into it and thinks they’re putting themselves in danger. They all respectfully disagree and go there separate ways.

Super Mixed Signals

Mon-El shows up to Kara’s place. In an adorably humble and sweet mea culpa, he tells her that she’s right and that he does remember kissing her. In fact, he does one better. He tells her that when he was sick, he was okay with dying because he got to kiss her. And, yes, he saved her at police station because he cares about her. Without really letting the confused Kara get a word in edgewise, he assumes she doesn’t reciprocate his feelings, but begs her to keep being his super partner. She hesitantly agrees, clearly torn over the feelings that are bubbling up.

In summary, the chemistry is sizzling, y’all.

Martian Matters

M’gann and J’onn’s cold war comes to a head when M’gann ends up being under psychic attack and going into a coma. Alex figures that J’onn can help her by bonding memories with her, but he intially refuses to help. Alex tries to give M’gann credit for the sacrifices she’s made to appeal to Hank. Still stubbornly against helping, Alex tells J’onn that forgiveness is something you give to yourself.

Hank eventually gives in and tries to bond to save M’gann. He does and is successful in getting into M’gann’s troubled mind which takes them both back to the war. He tells her her suffering is only a memory. M’gann reveals the hardships she went through to J’onn who finally sees that there’s more to her than meets the eye. That’s like him, she’s suffered immensely too. He finally sees her humanity. M’gann confesses that she only wants to be his friend and to make him feel less alone. J’onn then tells her, “I am here with you. I see you. You are my friend… You are forgiven.” In a heart wrenching moment, J’onn implores her to come home and she does. She wakes up. M’gann thanks J’onn and he tells her she’s paid her debt and has a right to move on.

The happy moment doesn’t last long. M’gann explains that she was under psychic attack by her people and that they’re coming. *Gulp*

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kara and Mon-El will get together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.