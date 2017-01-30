Starbucks CEO Fights Back At Donald Trump’s Refugee Ban: We’ll Hire 10k Immigrants

REX/Shutterstock

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz penned a passionate letter to employees on January 29, vowing to do something radical in response to Donald Trump’s refugee ban. The head of the coffee giant pledged to hire an astounding 10,000 refugees to support those ‘looking for opportunities and a new life.’ You have to read his inspiring letter!

Over the next five years, Starbucks will hire 10,000 refugees, according to a letter the company’s CEO, Howard Schultz, wrote to current employees. Howard vowed that the company, which “has and will always stand for opportunity,” is working on a plan to provide jobs to refugees from the 75 countries in which Starbucks does business. It’s a plan made in direct response to President Trump‘s executive order to keep refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries out of the United States for 120 days. It’s incredibly inspiring:

“We have a long history of hiring young people looking for opportunities and a pathway to a new life around the world,” Howard wrote in his statement. “This is why we are doubling down on this commitment by working with our equity market employees as well as joint venture and licensed market partners in a concerted effort to welcome and seek opportunities for those fleeing war, violence, persecution and discrimination.

“There are more than 65 million citizens of the world recognized as refugees by the United Nations, and we are developing plans to hire 10,000 of them over five years in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business,” he continued. “And we will start this effort here in the U.S. by making the initial focus of our hiring efforts on those individuals who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel in the various countries where our military has asked for such support.”

You can read Howard’s letter to Starbucks’ employees in full HERE.

