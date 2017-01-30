Sophie Turner Swaps Red Hot SAG Awards Dress For Jeans & Crop Top

REX Shutterstock/The Weinstein Company

Sophie Turner looked absolutely amazing on the red carpet at the 23rd annual SAG Awards on January 29th in a sexy red dress. Later that night, though, she swapped her red hot dress for jeans and a crop top and we’re obsessed! Which outfit did you like better on Sophie? VOTE.

Sophie Turner, 20, headed to the 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29th, at the Shrine Auditorium in LA. Sophie opted to wear a stunning red dress on the carpet and it hugged her petite frame perfectly. While we loved her red hot awards dress, it was her after party outfit that seriously stole the show.

We were blown away when Sophie arrived at the show wearing a gorgeous red Louis Vuitton gown. The red dress featured one-shoulder and a ruffled strap on one side, while the bodice of the dress feature a ruched bra that showed off ample cleavage. The red dress was skin-tight, highlighting Sophie’s figure to perfection, while the front of the skirt featured a plunging, thigh-high slit. The slinky dress was so simple and sexy, we’re obsessed. She topped the look off with sparkly silver ankle-strap sandals, tying the whole look together.

Sophie proved just how down to earth she is when she headed to The Weinstein Company & Netflix’s 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx at Sunset Tower Hotel on Jan. 29th in West Hollywood, California. She swapped her sexy red gown for a more casual look and she threw on a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash skinny jeans.

Sophie paired the slimming jeans with a long-sleeve black crop top that was extra short and featured a cool zipper detail on the chest. The crop top had cool blue details and was off-the-shoulder, plus she put her rock hard abs on display. She accessorized with a cute metallic clutch, black mesh pumps, and a black Louis Vuitton belt with a gold medallion in the front.

We love both of Sophie’s outfits and we can’t decide which one we liked best. What do you guys think? VOTE.

