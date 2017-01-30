Sofia Vergara Completely Changed Up Her Signature Beauty Look For The SAG Awards

REX Shutterstock

Normally donning loose waves and a raisin-colored lip, Sofia Vergara went sleek, straight and girly for the SAG Awards on January 29.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara looked absolutely stunning at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 29 in Los Angeles. It was quite different than her signature red carpet style — and the risk paid off!

Kayleen McAdams did Sofia’s makeup using COVERGIRL products and told us about her retro eyes and bold lips:

“For this look I wanted to go for a more retro feel so I kept the eye heavier on the top with brown shadow from the truNaked Eyeshadow Palette in Nudes. Then I used Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner in Espresso with a bit of brown shadow on the bottom. To emphasize the look I used two coats of So Lashy BlastPro Mascara in Extreme Black on top, but just one coat of So Lashy in Black Brown on the bottom, a trick to keep the eyes looking soft. To really reach all of the lower lashes I used the specialized ball tip to ensure each lash was lightly coated with mascara.“

Kayleen continued: “As soon as I saw this dress I immediately wanted to do a bold red lip. I used the Outlast All Day Color & Gloss in Richest Red. This product has amazing staying power and will last for the entire show. Use a lip liner after applying the base color to lock in the color and then top with the gloss.”

Her gorgeous, glowing skin was thanks to Alexandra DiMarchi, Vita Liberata VIP Tanning Ambassador. She told us: “For Sofia‘s red carpet glow, I used Vita Liberata Moisture Locking Professional Spray Tan Solution to achieve a gorgeous skin finishing.”

To achieve Sofia‘s bronzed look at home, apply the Vita Liberata pHenomenal mousse in medium over clean, exfoliated skin for an even application with a tanning mitt. Aftewards, apply Body Blur HD Instant Skin Finish to the body only to intensify the bronze appearances. For the final touch, use Vita Liberata’s bronzing Trystal for added color to the face & contouring.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Sofia Vergara’s SAG Awards hair and makeup?

