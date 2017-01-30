Cardboard Adam Driver & A Horse Tease Snickers’ Live Super Bowl Commercial

Um…what? Things are getting weird in a new teaser for Snickers’ Super Bowl commercial featuring a cardboard cutout of actor Adam Driver and a horse. Check out the funny clip to find out what happens next!

Snickers Super Bowl commercials aren’t anything new, but this year they are getting a Star Wars twist! Well, kind of. In a series of teasers for their big game advertisement, the famous candy bar company is bringing on the likes of actor Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren. The 33-year-old Girls star is featured as a cardboard cutout in the clip along with a horse, and it’s a whole lot of weird.

The Mars company released four different short teasers on YouTube, titled: “Curtains,” “Horse Casting,” “Horse Casting Part 2,” and lastly, “Dead Cowboy Casting.” The first clip titled “Curtains,” simply explains what’s to come in the actual commercial, while the horse and dead cowboy castings are of each auditioning with a cardboard Adam. Odd, yes, but still we are intrigued!

There isn’t much detail about what the 30-second ad will entail, but we do know it will include Adam, “other less famous actors”, a showdown, stunt horses, and “some other stuff” that is in the works, as presented in a teaser. Although these may be a little random, the coolest thing — actually really cool — about the ad is that it’s going to be the first ever live Super Bowl commercial. That’s right, the advertisement will air LIVE during the showdown between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5!

The peeps behind “you’re not you when you’re hungry” are known for their awesome commercials. “Every year we challenge ourselves to find new ways to satisfy our fans hunger for entertainment by delivering something new and breakthrough,”Allison Miazga-Bedrick, the brand director for the brand said in a statement. “And there is no better way than being the first to have a Super Bowl live ad.”

The ad will be shot during the first commercial break of the third quarter of the game, but you don’t have to wait that long to get a taste of the ad! Mars Inc. announced that they are also going to have 30 hours of behind the scenes content live-streamed before the big event. So cool! Now let’s go get a Snickers before the big game.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Snickers commercial?