Sheer Dresses: Emma Stone, Kerry Washington, & More Try The SAG Awards Trend

REX/Shutterstock

There were so many amazing outfits at the 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29th, at the Shrine Auditorium in LA. While so many of our favorite ladies in Hollywood rocked gorgeous dresses, there was definitely one trend that stole the show on the red carpet — sheer. From Emma Stone to Kerry Washington, we can’t decide who wore the sheer trend best! What do you guys think? VOTE.

All of our favorite ladies from Hollywood arrived at the 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29th, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and there were so many beautiful dresses. One red carpet trend that we saw a ton of was sheer dresses and so many ladies tried the trend in their own unique ways.

Emma Stone, 28, opted to wear a gorgeous Alexander McQueen Pre AW17 black asymmetric draped dress with a corset bodice and Lily-pad embroidery. She paired the dress with a matching Lily-pad embroidered pebble clutch. The entire bodice of the dress was made of a corset and was completely see-through — we were obsessed.

Taraji P. Henson, 46, went full-blown sheer in her Reem Acra dress and even went braless underneath showing off massive cleavage! The gorgeous blush gown featured beaded detail and an illusion top that was totally see-through. The dress was totally revealing and sexy. Taraji bedazzled her look even more with NIRAV MODI Luminance collection earrings, the NIRAV MODI En-Tremblant Ring, and the NIRAV MODI Grand Endless Cut Ring.

Our fave gal, Kerry Washington, 39, looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her white dress. Kerry was styled by Erin Walsh, and she stole the show in a white off-the-shoulder Roberto Cavalli gown with sheer long sleeves and a sheer skirt. The dress had gorgeous silver beading and details — she looked fabulous.

Last but never least, Ariel Winter, 19, looked dazzling in a sequin gold sheer gown. The gold sleeveless Mikael D dress featured a completely sheer neckline that showed off insane cleavage, while the rest of the slinky dress hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly and had sheer panels on the sides!

There were so many beautiful dresses to choose from and we can’t decide who rocked the trend the best! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.