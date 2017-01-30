AKM-GSI

As if it were taken out a romantic movie scene, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd looked madly in love as they strolled down to the canals of Venice. The brunette beauty just couldn’t keep her hands to herself, so check out the NEW PDA-packed picture!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are traveling across waters together and we can’t get even a text back. Normally this is the kind of stuff you only read about in romantic novels, but The Weeknd actually took his lady on a gondola ride! Dressed in a navy jacket with a light pink scarf, Selena clung onto The Weeknd’s arm as they boarded the boat on the canals of Venice, Italy. The couple threw on their comfiest shoes, their warmest sweaters, and set out for a day of sightseeing!

Whenever a new relationship pops up on our radar, we eagerly wait to see when they’ll make it social media official. If it’s not on Instagram, it didn’t happen…right? There MUST be something in that Italian air because Selena actually crossed over that threshold and posted her FIRST video of The Weeknd on her Instagram. Using a black and white filter, the “Good For You” singer filmed their boat ride through the canals on Jan. 30. Unfortunately, she didn’t leave her post up for long. Why would she remove it? Does it have something to do with Justin Bieber or Bella Hadid? And what about Charlie Puth?!

That’s right guys, Charlie might still be in the picture! While the brunette beauty has clearly moved on, Charlie might still be harboring some feelings towards her. “It takes me awhile to admit it but I really really messed it up with this one girl,” he tweeted on Jan. 28, around the same time that Selena was photographed caressing The Weeknd inside an Italian museum. Maybe we haven’t seen the last of Charlie…

