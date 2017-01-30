Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Have A Genuine Romantic Connection — Expert Says

Courtesy of Twitter

Aww! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoyed a PDA-filled romantic dinner date in Italy on Saturday, Jan. 28, and based on the photos, a top body language expert tells us they have a ‘definite’ romantic and friendship connection! Get all the details here.

“Selena Gomez is seen leaning over towards The Weeknd and he looks directly into her eyes and has a genuine smile with his eyes squinted, the apples of his cheeks raised, and teeth showing. This shows a mutual connection. She engulfs him and hangs on to him. His hand is on her hip, which indicates there is intimacy. Also, both their toes are pointed in one another’s direction which means they are very much into one another. They also both lean their pelvis into one another which further shows their intimacy. He looks directly at her as she caresses his face in a loving gesture. She tenderly caresses his face and the side of his head as they look directly into one another’s eyes. This is a definite love gesture on her part. He embraces her as he leans over to kiss her. The fact that he holds her shoulder means that they are friends as well as lovers. That means that they also like one another as well as having chemistry with one another,” body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Of course, she’s talking about those intimate photos that show Selena and The Weeknd on a romantic dinner date in Italy on Saturday, Jan. 28. And Dr. Lillian Glass couldn’t be more accurate with her assessment — Selena and The Weeknd DO look in love, and very comfortable together.

As we previously told you, they were seen snuggling up at the Piazza Michelangelo, while taking in the panoramic view of the city that evening. The “Kill Em With Kindness” singer hugged her man while he planted kisses on her. So cute!

