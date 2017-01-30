Courtesy of Instagram

Love is definitely blossoming between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd in Italy. The 24-year-old has even taken to flaunting the new relationship on Instagram — she made it social media official by sharing a post of her man on Jan. 30. Check it out!

Selena Gomez, 24, only kept her Instagram post of The Weeknd, 26, up for a couple of hours, but in that short time, fans managed to regram it so we can still peep the video whenever we want! The 3 second clip shows the “Starboy” singer giving the camera a sultry glare while riding a boat on the pair’s romantic Italy vacation, and Sel captioned it with the ‘heart eye’ emoji. Awww!

It’s not all that often that Selena flaunts a relationship on social media, and we love seeing her so happy. The Weeknd also made the romance Instagram official during the trip, sharing a photo of Sel looking at a painting on his IG story Jan. 28. These two clearly aren’t being shy about showing off their love — they’ve been PDAing like CRAZY ever since they arrived in Italy last week!

The lovebirds have taken a plethora of museum tours, went to secluded, romantic dinners, and took in the sights Italy has to offer throughout their trip. In between all the sightseeing, they’ve managed to steal plenty of kisses, which were caught on camera. Plus, they’ve been all over each other while walking around, holding hands and wrapping their arms around one another on multiple occasions. Too cute!

This whole thing is certainly happening fast — The Weeknd just broke up with Bella Hadid, 20, in November, and he and Sel only reconnected shortly after at the American Music Awards. They weren’t photographed together until Jan. 10, and it’s been a whirlwind love story ever since!

