Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer Retweets Satirical ‘Onion’ Post & Internet Freaks

Uh, this is awkward. Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer (the one who’s been spouting off about ‘fake news’ and ‘alternative facts,’ doesn’t seem to be very good at knowing what’s true, because he retweeted a satirical ‘Onion’ article on Jan. 29. Check it out!

It seems a little odd for the White House press secretary to not know that the most famous satirical website – The Onion – is satirical. Sean Spicer, 45, retweeted a video from the outlet called “5 Things To Know About Sean Spicer” on Jan. 29. The video made fun of his “alternative facts” and misleading information, and included the message “Sean Spicer’s role in the Trump administration will be to provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation.”

It might seem like Sean is just being a good sport, but in his quote tweet he said “You nailed it. Period!” which leads us to believe that he’s either very proud of his “misinformation” and doesn’t mind bragging about being a liar, or (more likely), he didn’t read it very carefully and thought it was a real news outlet defending him. Awkwardddd.

Of course, the internet knows all too well of The Onion’s satire, and immediately began tearing Donald Trump’s top aide to shreds over his weird retweet. “I’m convinced these people are playing the most elaborate practical joke in history,” said one user, following up with “I’m glad I’m living through this. Because I’d never believe someone telling me this happened.”

“*Whispers* did @seanspicer realize @TheOnion is a satirical website or is he being sarcastic…why is the press secretary so bad at twitter,” said another voter. We can’t help but relate to their struggle! Apparently confusion is running rampant. “I’m still quite confused over this… did he just not read the title at all??” Guess we’ll never know, but even after all the backlash he still didn’t un-retweet so maybe he just doesn’t care!

Here are some of the hilarious reactions to the tweet:

@doctormcdougall I'm still quite confused over this… did he just not read the title at all?? — onery (@zoombalagc) January 29, 2017

@seanspicer um, I think you might be too dumb for this job, dude. Or maybe even to, like, drive a car… @TheOnion — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) January 29, 2017

.@seanspicer @TheOnion I cannot tell the difference between real life and satire anymore. I guess you can't either. — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 29, 2017

@mariskreizman @seanspicer @TheOnion I can't even say anymore whether this is the real @seanspicer or a satire account?? It's too surreal. — Christine Pahlmann (@ChrisPa1975) January 30, 2017

@mrDaveKrumholtz @seanspicer @TheOnion I'm convinced these people are playing the most elaborae practical joke in history. — John Fud Zavacki (@fudloe) January 29, 2017

*whispers* did @seanspicer realize @TheOnion is a satirical website or is he being sarcastic…why is the press secretary so bad at twitter — Rachel (@rachela_94) January 29, 2017

@AirborneChick @rachela_94 @seanspicer @TheOnion you're probably right. That was quite a long title – cant expect him to read it all at once — Kiersten (@KierstenEvan) January 29, 2017

