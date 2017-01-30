How Salma Hayek Made Old Hollywood Waves Modern At The SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek never seems to age, and similarly, she made a timeless hairstyle totally cool and modern at the SAG Awards on January 29. Get the exact steps from her hairstylist below!

Salma Hayek rocked big, voluminous waves at the SAG Awards on January 29, a look her hairstylist Robert Vetica called “Hawaiian beauty meets Hollywood Glamour.”

The big curls were actually hiding a secret waterfall braid in the back of her head — so pretty. Here is how to copy her exact look!

“I was inspired by Salma’s off the shoulder floor length yellow and pink Gucci couture gown,” Robert told us. “The colors and the freshness of the dress felt very springtime so we wanted to create makeup and hair that was fresh and fun and welcoming of spring. Because the dress is one shoulder with a beautiful pink flower, we decided scoop the hair off to the side and do a waterfall braid around the side and back giving the hair on the other side a lot of texture and volume. The end result is Hawaiian beauty meets Hollywood glamour.”

Here’s how he did it: “Starting with wet hair I dried Salma‘s hair using the ghd Air Hairdryer. Then, to create texture, I used the ghd Classic Wave Wand, which gives a free and easy wave adding bounce and curl at the same time. Alternating directions from the nape up and on the sides from the top down gives of a casual elegance. The hair looks free-flowing and effortless.

After I added the texture, I then did a low side part and taking the hair on the left side to create a waterfall braid around the side into the back and integrated it into her hair so the end disappeared. To finish, I used the ghd Gold Professional 1” Styler to nix flyaways, secured loose ends with bobby pins and set it all with hair spray.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Salma Hayek’s SAG Awards hair and makeup?

