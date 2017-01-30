ESPN’s Sage Steel Dragged For Complaining Muslim Ban Protests Made Her Miss Flight

REX/Shutterstock

ESPN host Sage Steele had an interesting take on the protests against the Muslim ban at airports across the United States. The demonstrations are bad because they’re inconveniencing her! Sage made the mistake of posting a rant about her flight delays at LAX, and she got totally dragged for not checking her privilege. Click through to see the total slams!

Sage Steele, 44, finished filming NBA Countdown in Los Angeles and headed to LAX to catch a flight back to Houston on January 29. The airport was still crowded with protestors demonstrating against President Trump’s ban on immigrants and refugees. Her focus, rather than on the inspiring demonstration, was on the fact that she was pissed she missed her flight! She posted the following on Instagram, along with a photo of the protestors:

“So THIS is why thousands of us dragged luggage nearly 2 miles to get to LAX, but still missed our flights,” Sage wrote on Instagram. “Fortunately, a 7 hour wait for the next flight to Houston won’t affect me that much, but my heart sank for the elderly and parents with small children who did their best to walk all that way but had no chance of making their flights. I love witnessing people exercise their right to protest! But it saddened me to see the joy on their faces knowing that they were successful in disrupting so many people’s travel plans. Yes, immigrants were affected by this as well. Brilliant.”

Wow. That’s pretty tone deaf. Her “heart sinks” for the parents with small children who missed their flights — what about the families that had their worlds torn apart in minutes inside LAX when federal officials threatened to send them back to their home countries for no reason? She immediately got absolutely dragged on Twitter, and in the Instagram comments:

"Ma'am we don't have time for this, some of us are trying to get home" – sage steele to Rosa parks — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 30, 2017

"excuse me, some of us want to look at our own reflection in the memorial pool"

-sage steele at march on washington — Ziwe (@ziwe) January 30, 2017

Sage Steele would have told Dr. Martin Luther King that she wasnt able to catch a cab because his March in Selma disrupted cab service — RespectMyGame (@battletested5) January 30, 2017

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, your rights are in jeopardy, but let's talk about real problems – I had to carry my own luggage!"#SageSteele — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) January 30, 2017

Dear Sage Steele, Show me a protest that didn't "disrupt" anyone's day, and I'll show you one that didn't matter. — 🗽NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) January 30, 2017

@sagesteele needs to realize those immigrants who were affected and missed their flights may be banned from ever flying again. #NoMuslimBan — JedEYE Master (@NegroTarantino) January 30, 2017

Pretty sad @sagesteele doesn't see the bigger picture. Those immigrants as you say who missed their flights may never be able to fly again. — JedEYE Master (@NegroTarantino) January 30, 2017

.@sagesteele is upset because her flight was delayed. Meanwhile, legal citizens were illegally detained just for coming home. Priorities? — ✊🏻 (@1ntroverted) January 30, 2017

@sagesteele Damn. It must be tough, being you. I mean, to face the horror of such a layover … that demands a protest in and of itself. — Chris Soucy (@ChrisSoucy_) January 30, 2017

Sage Steele🙄 — Asia Frazier (@Asia_Charise) January 30, 2017

And on Instagram, people wrote: “If this is your only problem in your life your lucky. Think if all those people having more important problems and stop being so selfish!!!” and “Damn Sage, you work in the communication business. The fact that you mentioned the immigrants as the very last thing in this post shows how disconnected you are to those that are affected and what larger issue this represents.” Damn!

