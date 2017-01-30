ESPN’s Sage Steel Dragged For Complaining Muslim Ban Protests Made Her Miss Flight

ESPN host Sage Steele had an interesting take on the protests against the Muslim ban at airports across the United States. The demonstrations are bad because they’re inconveniencing her! Sage made the mistake of posting a rant about her flight delays at LAX, and she got totally dragged for not checking her privilege. Click through to see the total slams!
Sage Steele, 44, finished filming NBA Countdown in Los Angeles and headed to LAX to catch a flight back to Houston on January 29. The airport was still crowded with protestors demonstrating against President Trump’s ban on immigrants and refugees. Her focus, rather than on the inspiring demonstration, was on the fact that she was pissed she missed her flight! She posted the following on Instagram, along with a photo of the protestors:
“So THIS is why thousands of us dragged luggage nearly 2 miles to get to LAX, but still missed our flights,” Sage wrote on Instagram. “Fortunately, a 7 hour wait for the next flight to Houston won’t affect me that much, but my heart sank for the elderly and parents with small children who did their best to walk all that way but had no chance of making their flights. I love witnessing people exercise their right to protest! But it saddened me to see the joy on their faces knowing that they were successful in disrupting so many people’s travel plans. Yes, immigrants were affected by this as well. Brilliant.”
Muslim Ban Protests — See Pics
Wow. That’s pretty tone deaf. Her “heart sinks” for the parents with small children who missed their flights — what about the families that had their worlds torn apart in minutes inside LAX when federal officials threatened to send them back to their home countries for no reason? She immediately got absolutely dragged on Twitter, and in the Instagram comments:
And on Instagram, people wrote: “If this is your only problem in your life your lucky. Think if all those people having more important problems and stop being so selfish!!!” and “Damn Sage, you work in the communication business. The fact that you mentioned the immigrants as the very last thing in this post shows how disconnected you are to those that are affected and what larger issue this represents.” Damn!
