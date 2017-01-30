Royal Rumble: Fans Can’t Stop Laughing At Mr. Bean Sign At The WWE Event

Courtesy of Twitter

Forget Roman Reigns, John Cena or Charlotte Flair. The real star of the 2017 Royal Rumble was Mr. Bean! One member of the WWE Universe brought a sign featuring the beloved British character and fans flocked to Twitter to say it was the best part of the night!

If someone said that Rowan Atkinson, 62, would be the most popular person at the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble, they might be called cray cray. Yet, it was Rowan’s iconic character, Mr. Bean, which got one of the biggest reactions online during the Jan. 29 event. One fan brought a sign featuring a slightly disinterested Mr. Bean and whenever they held it up, Twitter went nuts!

“I am dying at the Mr. Bean sign in the crowd,” one member of the WWE Universe tweeted. “Kudos to [whose sign] that is.” The sign was featured prominently during the WWE Raw Women’s Match between Charlotte Flair, 30, and Bayley, 27, as well as the No Disqualification Shark Cage match between Kevin Owens, 32, and Roman Reigns, 31.

Mr. Bean, for those who don’t know, started in his own British sit-com from 1990 to 1995. The show, developed by Rowan and Richard Curtis, 60, featured Mr. Bean’s specific brand of physical humor. Though the series only ran for 15 episodes, he quickly became a staple of British television. It looks like he found some American fans, as well. Mr. Bean rarely spoke, and he mostly conveyed his emotions through such exaggerated facial expressions like the one captured on the sign at the WWE event.

WHOEVER BROUGHT A MR. BEAN SIGN TO THE #ROYALRUMBLE IS A GODDAMN SAINT. pic.twitter.com/ZmnTfiUOOr — Drop Dead Brett (@Ymarksthespot) January 30, 2017

'What sign are you taking to the #RoyalRumble?' 'A massive Mr Bean face, wbu?' pic.twitter.com/r2AQgOwa3D — Chris Tym (@christym123) January 30, 2017

LOLOLOL. Shoutout to whoever is in front row with the Mr. Bean sign. #RoyalRumble — Tufayel Ahmed (@tufayel) January 30, 2017

There is a Mr Bean in the crowd. Amazing Signage! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/J4w539cuH9 — Delzinski (@Delzinski) January 29, 2017

I love that Mr. Bean picture in the crowd. #WWE #RoyalRumble — NoDQ.com – WWE News (@nodqdotcom) January 30, 2017

Best bit of the royal rumble without a doubt that guy with the mr bean sign in the crowd!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/OfFEzFJVY8 — WHUkarl (@1whukarl) January 30, 2017

Whoever wins the #RoyalRumble the true winner will forever be Bean, Mr Bean pic.twitter.com/71JkTSkIa8 — C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) January 30, 2017

I am dying at the Mr Bean sign in the crowd. Kudos to who's that is.😂👏🏻 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/6tL7QV1GeV — 💀TashA💀 (@TashaXXRollins) January 30, 2017

While Mr. Bean looked disinterested in what was happening in the ring, the Royal Rumble was packed to the brim with action. Charlotte proved why she is the “Generically Superior” athlete, defeating Bayley to retain the championship. Roman came so close to finally winning the Universal title, but Braun Strowman, 33, prevented “The Big Dog” from winning.

John Cena, 39, and AJ Styles, 39, had what may be an early Match Of The Year contender, topping their 2016 SummerSlam match with an instant classic. John finally defeated his rival to win his 16th WWE World Championship. He’s now tied with Ric Flair, 67, for most world championships held by a pro-wrestler! Then, there was the actual Royal Rumble match. The winner was a bit of a surprise, but that proves anything can happen in the WWE – including a surprise cameo by Mr. Bean!

What did you think about the Mr. Bean sign, HollywoodLifers? Funny or no?

