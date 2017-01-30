WHAT cuties! While the Kardashians are busy documenting their Costa Rica vacay on social media, their little ones — Saint West & Reign Disick in particular — are busy being BEYOND adorable! And of course Kim Kardashian managed to catch a precious moment they shared together on Snapchat. Seriously, these are the cutest videos you’ll see all day!

Saint West, 13 months, and Reign Disick, 2, sure make the most adorable little bunnies we’ve ever seen! Taking to Snapchat on Jan. 28 while enjoying a Costa Rica getaway, Saint’s mom Kim Kardashian, 36, shared a series of adorable videos of not only Saint and her nephew Reign, but also her daughter North West, 3. And you better believe it was total cuteness overload!

North today via Kim's snapchat 😍🎥 #northwest #kimkardashianwest A video posted by North West ™ (@noriwestsource) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:48am PST

The reality star put the fan-favorite bunny Snapchat filter on North’s face first. “Hello, I’m a little bunny rabbit,” Nori enthusiastically said into the camera as her mom replied, “You’re the cutest bunny rabbit I ever saw.” Soon after, Kim posted a video of Saint with the same filter. “There’s another bunny here,” she said before panning the camera over to Reign, Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 37, son.

But our favorite part of the entire video series? Seeing baby Saint begin to walk! The little guy is completely mobile as he uses a couch to steady himself and fully stand up. Aw! They grow up SO fast, don’t they? Earlier in the day, Kim even took fans inside her workout sesh with sister Khloe Kardashian, 32, and they apparently “killed it.”

“I never Snapchat my workouts, just because … I don’t know why. I’m just not Kourtney and Khloé. But it’s like, if I don’t snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour,” Kim shared via Snapchat while dressed in a black tank top and leggings. She then posted a black-and-white clip of herself and Khloe doing a bunch of high-intensity exercises on a workout bench inside a gym.

“Kim and I had a really good workout today… Just so you know, we killed it,” Khloe later said on her own Snapchat. And while we’re sure their workout Snaps inspire some fans, we’d just like to see more of those cute youngsters, please!

