Quebec Mosque Shooting: 1 White Student Accused Of Gunning Down 6 Innocent People

New details about the suspect allegedly behind the deadly attack on a mosque in Quebec have been revealed, including that he is a white French-Canadian who reportedly acted alone.

Alexandre Bissonnette, age unknown, has been identified as the alleged gunman who unleashed death and terror inside the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec on Sunday night, January 29. Details about the suspect are slowly but surely coming out, but he is a current university student, reports the New York Daily News.

The shooting, which took place just one day after President Donald Trump, 70, banned Muslims from several countries from entering the United States, left a total of six people dead inside the mosque. Although it’s being reported that Alexandre is the sole suspect in the deadly attack, it is also being reported that another student of Moroccan descent was a witness to the tragedy, via the Daily Mail.

So far as motive has not been revealed, but hopefully Alexandre will explain why he committed this heinous act on innocent people. At least five people have been reported critically injured during the attack, which took place during the mosque’s evening prayer service.

