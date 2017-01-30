Quebec Mosque Massacre: 2 University Students Arrested After 6 Dead In Shooting

Courtesy of Twitter

In the wake of one of the deadliest shootings Canada has ever seen — when six people were murdered and eight others wounded at the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec on Jan. 29 — police have confirmed that two suspects were arrested. Here’s what we know.

Étienne Doyon, a Quebec police spokesman, has confirmed to the media as of Jan. 30 that there were six fatalities in the attack on the mosque, and that two suspects have been arrested — one at the scene of the tragedy, and another nearby, on Île d’Orleans, according to officials. Canadian outlets have named the suspects as Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir, students at the city’s Université Laval, though police have not yet confirmed their identities.

Christine Colombe of the Quebec Provincial Police also said that the victims of the shooting were aged 35-70, and that 39 others in the mosque were unhurt. A motive for the violence has not yet been identifies, and the investigation has only just begun. Five people are still in critical condition at the Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus, according to various reports.

As we previously told you, gunmen shot six people to death and wounded eight others in a Quebec mosque on Jan. 29. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to call the awful event a “terrorist attack on Muslims”. “It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence,” he added in a statement. “Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.”

Of course, this shooting came shortly after President Donald Trump enacted an executive order on immigration. Trudeau immediately responded to Trump’s controversial action — which many are considering a “Muslim ban” — tweeting: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this awful event. We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

