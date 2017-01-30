‘Quantico’ Season 2: Creator & EPs Tease Hunter Parrish, Major Deaths & More

‘Quantico’ season 2 is back in full swing. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to creator Josh Safran and executive producers about shifting to one timeline, Alex and Ryan’s relationship, Hunter Parrish coming into the fold, and even more death. Get the scoop!

Hunter Parrish has just been cast. Can you say anything about his role?

Cameron Litvack (Co-executive producer): He plays a pivotal role going forward that connects to both the CIA and FBI.

Beth Shackter (Executive producer): He’s a political strategist. He’s really great. We created the character for him.

There’s a lot to unpack with Alex and Ryan in the present. Where do they go after she discovers he’s a terrorist?

Cameron: Alex and Ryan, in the tumultuous roller coaster that their relationship has been so far for about a season and a half, it’s another benchmark for them.

Josh Safran (Creator/showrunner): It’s a turning point. When you ex-fiance turns out to be a terrorist, it kind of changes thing. But all is not what it seems, and it gets answered pretty quickly. We’re not holding out.

Beth: The two of them are both spies and operatives and FBI agents. They both have masks that they wear.

Are Dayana and Leon a part of the AIC in the future? What can you say about that?

Josh: one of them is.

Can we expect another major character death?

Josh: Yes.

Beth: We kill some people.

Josh: For sure.

Tell me about this transition to one timeline?

Josh: The hostage crisis ends and the one timeline is a fallout of that. After the hostage crisis is over, after the terrorist event is finished, there’s a how and a why. In order to stop it from happening again, you kind of have to figure out why it happened in the first place.

Cameron: And you might come up against greater threats.

Nimah and Raina, obviously, have a lot to deal with. Will they have the biggest struggle moving forward?

Josh: It’s very tough for them moving forward, and if they both survive, I think they would have issues with each other that are almost insurmountable and that’s a different story we’re telling in the back half.

What about Owen?

Josh: We will see him in prison and we will learn why he’s in prison and we will see how he might need to get out of prison.

Beth: We’re not keeping Blair Underwood in prison.

What is going to be Alex’s biggest threat after hostage crisis?

Cameron: Professionally, I think it’s going back to the how and why and getting to the bottom of it.

Josh: Just because an event is over doesn’t mean the terrorists are gone.

Cameron: I think personally it’s just the continuing evolution of the character amidst these situations. How does she maintain who she is?

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Quantico is shifting to one timeline? Let us know!