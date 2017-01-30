Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban: How You Can Fight The Anti-Immigration Order

REX/Shutterstock

People are understandably scared after President Trump signed an executive order effectively banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. But even if you’re not a politician, there’s plenty you can do to fight back against this injustice. Click through for the ultimate battle plan!

President Donald Trump‘s executive order means that our Muslim brothers and sisters from Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and Syria aren’t allowed to step foot on US soil if they’re travelers (for 90 days) or if they’re refugees (for 120 days). It’s an order that’s ripping families apart and destroying lives. Refugees flew to the United States from war-torn Syria with only the clothes on their backs, excited to start their new lives in the US. Instead, they were detained in airports, cuffed and questioned by federal officers. Five-year-old kids were separated from their mothers and threatened to be sent back to their home countries — perfectly normal civilians who have never done anything to endanger Americans.

It’s a flagrant violation of civil liberties and goes against the foundation the United States is built upon. A nation of immigrants accepts immigrants, doesn’t treat them like criminals. It’s an understatement to say that millions of Americans are outraged by the president’s actions. The demonstrations at airports across the country this weekend should be an indication! So here’s what you can do to fight back:

1. Call your representatives!

Call, call, call! Find the numbers and addresses of the congressman or congresswoman who represents your district, and contact them immediately to urge them to speak up about the ban. It takes politicians speaking out to defeat the executive order! It’s imperative that we’re all represented by people who have our best interests at heart. You can find your rep HERE.

2. Donate to a charity that supports immigrants or refugees!

After the executive order was signed, an unfathomable $24 million was donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). People recognized that the organization, which filed a lawsuit on January 28 in NYC that successfully granted a temporary stay for those detained in the airports, needed the power to do more good. Here’s more organizations you can donate to if you have the money:

Arab American Family Support Center

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

CUNY CLEAR

Families For Freedom

Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Program

Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC)

Immigration Equality

International Rescue Committee

The International Refugees Assistance Program

Kids In Need of Defense (KIND)

Mariposas Sin Fronteras

Mercy Corps

National Immigration Law Center

3. Protest! Make good trouble!

The power of protest can change the world. It’s undeniable. When the first group of immigrants were detained at US airports on January 28, thousands of protestors came out to demonstrate in each city, filling airport parking lots, parking garages, baggage claims and lobbies. They chanted, shouted, and held signs high, asking for the release of the innocent travelers. “No anger, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.” They cheered loud and proud whenever a person was released. The protests aren’t ending any time soon, and it’s time to join in.

4. Volunteer!

Even if you can’t donate, those organizations always need volunteers. Get out there and help in any way you can: make signs, help refugees find jobs, help immigrants learn English, be a translator. The IRC is especially in need of volunteers right now. And if you’re a lawyer, get out there immediately and donate your services pro-bono. Your help is more crucial than ever right now.

5. Raise hell on social media!

Yes, good can be done from home and your phone. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are the ultimate tools for organizing and contacting. You can reach people, both in your networks and out, who want to protest together, share your political beliefs, and have ideas for further action. You can even set up your own fundraisers. Do your part!

