Producer’s Guild Awards Best Dressed: Lily Collins, Chrissy Teigen & More

REX/Shutterstock

The Producer’s Guild Awards brought out a slew of our fave stars as they showed off stellar looks on the red carpet. See all of the glam outfits and VOTE for who YOU think rocked the best get-up of the night!

Awards season is in full swing and the celeb set had a busy weekend as they stepped out for the Producer’s Guild Awards in LA on Jan. 28, the evening before the Screen Actors Guild Awards took place. Many stars attended both events and used the opportunity to show off a slew of versatile styles — and you can see all our fave looks from the PGAs right here!

Lily Collins looked gorgeous in a green gown that totally popped against her fair complexion. The star has been on a stellar style roll and her sleek, sexy and sophisticated ensemble was such a great choice for the actress.

Chrissy Teigen flaunted her curves in a skintight strapless dress that stopped right above the ankle as she wore her long ombre hair down in soft waves — she had enviable mermaid locks!



Taraji P. Henson opted for a sleek and chic white sleeveless dress that stopped right below the knee and proved how versatile her style can be as she stepped out for the Screen Actors Guild Awards the next night in a daring sheer gown that was equally as gorgeous.

Nicole Kidman rocked a long-sleeved, embellished dress and wore her blonde hair back as to not distract from the mock-neck silhouette of the sweeping gown, while Kerry Washington went edgy and sexy in a black ensemble that included a sequin jacket, which was offset by her sleek and straight bob haircut.

While we loved these looks there were way more where they came from! See who else stepped out for the awards show and VOTE for who YOU think rocked the most glam get-up at the Producer’s Guild Awards.

