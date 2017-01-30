President Obama Slams Trump’s Immigration Ban: ‘American Values Are At Stake’

REX/Shutterstock

For the first time since he transferred the presidency over to Donald Trump on Jan. 20, President Barack Obama has made an official statement regarding his successor’s time in office. President Obama is obviously not a fan of Trump’s new immigration policy, and put his support behind those protesting the ban of Muslims. See his statement here.

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,” Barack’s spokesperson, Kevin Lewis, said. “In his final official speech as President, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy — not just during an election but every day. Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

This “engagement” throughout the country comes after Donald Trump, 70, banned people traveling to the U.S. from seven “high risk” countries. When enforcing this policy, Trump said it’s just like when Obama “banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months” in 2011.

“With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discrimination against individuals because of their faith or religion,” Lewis’ statement concluded.

Protests broke out across the United States over the weekend, as hundreds of travelers were detained at airports because of Trump’s policy. However, the president refused to take blame for all the chaos at various airports, instead blaming a computer outage at Delta Airlines for the insanity. Many celebrities have been vocal about their outrage, with dozens tweeting in anger and several using their major platform at the Jan. 29 SAG Awards to slam Trump, as well.

