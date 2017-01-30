Peter Capaldi Announces He’s Leaving ‘Doctor Who’ — Find Out When His Last Episode Is

Image Courtesy of BBC

It’s official — Peter Capaldi will be hanging up his ‘Doctor Who’ jacket after season 10. The actor revealed in an interview on Jan. 30 that this next season would be his last.



“I’ve never done one job for three years; this is the first time I’ve done this. I feel like it’s time for me to move on to different challenges,” Peter Capaldi, 58, said to BBC radio on Jan. 30. “I’m still there, I’m still Doctor Who for a long time.” His final episode will be the Christmas special next year. Season ten of Doctor Who will air in 2017.

“I feel sad, it’s sad but rather wonderful. What a privilege to have done this its an extraordinary position to be in,” Peter continued before adding, “you have to be aware of when its time to move on.”

He also revealed that he was asked to stay, but his contract was running out and he felt it was time. “I thought, ‘I love this, but I don’t know how long I can do it and give it my best… and If I’m not giving it my best, I don’t want to do it. I want to move on to other challenges.” He also added that nothing has ever been more special to him.

“One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best,” he told BBC. “From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”

Peter first appeared in the show in 2008, playing Caecilius in one episode; then in 2013, he replaced Matt Smith as the Twelfth Doctor. The end of season 10 will also mark the end for current showrunner, Steven Moffat.

Are you sad to see Peter go, HollywoodLifers? Do you have any ideas of who should be the next Doctor?

