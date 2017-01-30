‘OINTB’ Star Teases ‘Quite A Cliffhanger’ Coming: Season 5 Will Be All ‘Consequences’

Everyone is so ready to binge ‘Orange Is The New Black’ season 5, and star Jessica Pimentel spilled some major scoop about the new episodes to HollywoodLife.com and other reporters at the Variety Awards Brunch on Jan. 30. Jessica reveals that there will be serious ‘consequences’ and you’ll question the motives of every single character!

“Season five that’s coming up, well, we leave on quite a cliffhanger, so you’ll have to see the aftermath of that cliffhanger, the consequences basically,” Orange Is The New Black star Jessica Pimentel told a group of reporters at the Variety Awards Brunch at Cecconi’s on Jan. 28. “So I think season five that’s coming up will be about consequences, actions and consequences. You’ll see a lot of that, and again you don’t know who’s a good guy, who’s a bad guy. You’re probably going to hate all of us. I don’t know. Or you’re going to love all of us, but we’ve all definitely crossed the line at one point or another. Pretty much every character does something that makes you question is the right thing to do.”

Season 4 of the hit Netflix comedy featured the tragic demise of fan favorite character Poussey (Samira Wiley). In the final moments of the season finale, we see Daya (Dascha Polanco) grabbing CO Humphrey’s loose gun and aiming at him during a prison riot. Will Daya pull the trigger?

At the SAG Awards on Jan. 29, Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee, confirmed to E! that season 5 would take place over just three days. “Season 5 is done over the course of three days: You will watch 13 episodes, and find out what happens in the course of three days. So, it will be very detailed, very intense, and you better get ready,” she said.

Orange Is The New Black season 5 will premiere in summer 2017.

