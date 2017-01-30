One Direction Reuniting? When The Band Will Make Music Together Again Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

This is music to our ears! Though the One Direction hotties have gone off in, well, opposite directions, we hear that they want to get back together in the future. How exciting is that?! Find out exactly what it would take for them to reunite and when they’ll start making hits again!

Good news: Niall Horan, 23, Louis Tomlinson, 25, Liam Payne, 23 (who is the most recent bandmember to hint at a reunion) and Harry Styles, 22, are all down for One Direction to get back together, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively! “We all know they are all working on their own things right now, but Niall, Louis, Liam and Harry are definitely for it but it will be years down the line,” the insider reveals, “When they have done all the stuff they want to do personally.” Sounds like a plan!

The guys love beating to their own drums, the source explains, but they’re not opposed to reuniting as the beloved pop band that made them famous. “People forget that they all wanted solo glory, but were put together as a group,” the insider says, referring to their X Factor beginnings. “They want nothing more right now then to succeed by themselves before thinking of getting back together.” Fair enough!

Of course, we also want to know — is Zayn Malik, 23, also on board? Well, maybe not. “The only wild card is Zayn,” the insider says. “He might not return if they decide to get back together.” Another disappointment is that it might be quite a while before they reunite, according to our source: “It’ll happen…but after a much longer wait than what’s wanted by the fans.” Aw, man!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that One Direction might reunite one day? Tell us what you think!

