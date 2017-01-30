Olivia Munn & Aaron Rodgers Engaged? She Flashes Giant Diamond Ring — See Pic

REX/Shutterstock

Are Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers taking their relationship to the next level as their feud with his family intensifies!? The couple was photographed out on a date Jan. 28, and she was sporting a massive sparkler on her left ring finger. Could they be engaged?! Check out the pics and let us know what you think!

What’s that on your finger, Olivia Munn?! The actress was driving around with boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, 33, on Jan. 28, and there was no mistaking the big diamond ring on her left hand in pics from the night out. Does this mean we have a new Hollywood engagement to celebrate?! SEE PICS OF OLIVIA WEARING THE RING HERE.

The timing would be perfect, after all: Aaron’s football season ended after the Green Bay Packers’ Jan. 22 loss to the Atlanta Flacons, so the couple finally has lots of free time to spend together. Whether it’s an engagement ring or not, the bling is stunning, featuring a colored stone surrounded by small diamonds on a gold band.

Olivia and Aaron’s relationship has been in headlines a lot recently, as new details of his feud with his brother, Jordan Rodgers, 33, and family have come to light. Ahead of the Packers’ NFC Conference Championship game, Aaron’s dad called their relationship “complicated,” and it’s long been rumored that the quarterback’s romance with Olivia is what caused the family rift.

The 36-year-old stood up for her man as all of this resurfaced earlier this month, seemingly shading the Rodgers’ family in an Instagram post after the Packers’ loss. “[This team] faced a lot of adversity on and off the fields, but battled to get this far,” she wrote. “THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy.” She also continued the shade by ‘liking’ fan comments that dissed the family. Looks like there’s some people who won’t be scoring invites to this possible upcoming wedding…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Aaron and Olivia are engaged? What do you think of her ring?

