‘Ocean’s 8’: Rihanna, Sandra Bullock & All-Female Cast Look Fierce In 1st Photo

Image Courtesy of Barry Wetcher For Warner Bros

No more waiting! The first look at the all-female ‘Ocean’s 8’ has arrived. The first stunning photo shows Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, and the rest of the main cast looking like absolute perfection!

The photo features all eight leading ladies together on a New York City subway. Have you ever seen a fiercer photo? Sandra Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, giving fans more proof that the character is the sister to George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. She sits beside Cate Blanchett (Lou) and across from Sarah Paulson (Tammy), who looks unimpressed on the subway. Rihanna (Nine Ball) looks unrecognizable with long dreads and baggy clothes.

Mindy Kaling (Amita) looks sassy AF in an all red ensemble. Anne Hathaway (Daphne) is channeling her Devil Wears Prada alter-ego in what’s sure a very expensive designer jacket. Helena Bonham Carter (Rose) is rocking platinum blonde hair at the end of the train car. If you squint, you can see Awkwafina (Constance)!

What are these ladies up to? The plot for the is being kept under wraps for now. The only thing we know is that there’s going to be an epic recreation of the Met Gala. Tons of celebrities are filming Ocean’s 8 cameos, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Zayn Malik, Hailey Baldwin, Tyga, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Kim even filmed a jewelry heist for the movie, just months after her terrifying Paris robbery! Talk about life imitating art!

Ocean’s 8 will hit theaters on June 8, 2018! Will original Ocean’s stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle and Julia Roberts make cameos? Time will tell!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Ocean’s 8? Do you think the reboot will be better than the original movie? Let us know!

