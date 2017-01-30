‘Ocean’s 8’ Cameos Revealed: Zayn Malik & Every Other Hot Celeb You Can Expect To See

REX/Shutterstock

Cameos on cameos on cameos! Pretty much every star on the planet is going to be making a cameo in ‘Ocean’s 8.’ From Zayn Malik and Kendall Jenner to Tyga and Hailey Baldwin, here are all the celebs you’ll be seeing in the highly-anticipated reboot!

Expect to see Zayn Malik’s face up on the big screen in the all-female led Ocean’s 8. He is one of the many stars spotted on the set in NYC. He’ll be joined by Hailey Baldwin, Matt Harvey, Maria Sharapova, Olivia Munn, Tyga, the Winklevoss twins, Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Hilfiger, Dennis Basso, Jason Wu, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, according to New York Post.

Kim Kardashian’s cameo is extra shocking. Her appearance in the movie reportedly revolves around a jewelry heist! The scene will feature the theft of an expensive necklace in the bathroom at the Met Gala. This is all very interesting considering the horrific ordeal Kim went through with her Paris robbery.

Kendall Jenner will also be making a cameo. She was seen with Kim on set in a glamorous gown! There’s no word yet on Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid, but it wouldn’t surprise us at all if these two ended up in Ocean’s 8, along with the original Ocean’s cast!

Ocean’s 8 will star Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, and Mindy Kaling. The first photo of the all-female reboot dropped on Jan. 30. The movie, a reboot boot of the Ocean’s trilogy starring George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Brad Pitt, will be released June 8, 2018. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated on all the latest Ocean’s 8 cameos!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Ocean’s 8? Which cameo do you want to see the most? Let us know!

