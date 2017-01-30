Nicola Peltz & Anwar Hadid Kiss & Snuggle In Adorable PDA Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid are heating up fast! The young stars can’t stop posting PDA-filled photos, and we’re not complaining! This time, they were all over each other! Wait until you see the pic of them laying in each other’s arms, while sharing a sweet kiss…

Another day, another PDA pic from Anwar Hadid, 17, and Nicola Peltz, 22. The pair continues to flaunt their more-than-friends relationship in our faces, and Nicola’s latest pic has us fanning ourselves. The model took to Instagram, Jan. 24, to post a photo where she and Anwar appear to be laying down across the seats of an airplane. They were laying in each other’s arms and she planted a big ole’ kiss on his arm, confirming, yet again, that they are official… well, on Instagram any way.

Just two days after Nicola posted the adorable photo, Anwar posted a polaroid photo of the same pic to his Instagram. Both stars kept us guessing when they opted out of using any caption on their cute pics. The photo, below, [posted just one day before their latest PDA pic] appears to be from the same night.

The couple’s PDA photo comes after they made their relationship Instagram official on Jan. 22. Both Nicola and Anwar posted a photo of them sharing a sweet kiss inside a closet, and Anwar was holding a gorgeous bouquet of white flowers, which we’re assuming he gifted his girl with. In the photo, Anwar clutched the model’s waist and their chemistry was off the charts!

“We’re hanging out,” Nicola told Women’s Wear Daily at the Sundance Film Festival, Jan. 22, about she and Anwar. “Honestly, he’s an angel. He’s such an amazing person.” The actress may have gotten candid about her man, but he wasn’t the only Hadid she gushed over. Nicola bragged about his “amazing family,” to the site, and even admitted,“Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much. They’re feminine, strong girls.” Wow, it looks like she’s in with the Hadid’s.

Nicola and Anwar were first rumored to be dating when they were photographed holding hands, Jan. 18, while out in Beverly Hills. After that, the two kept teasing us about their relationship status when they posted multiple photos together on social media. It’s only been about two weeks, but this new Hollywood couple seems pretty smitten with each other if we do say so ourselves.

And, if Nicola looked a bit familiar to you, there’s good reason you may recognize her stunning face. Other than starring in Transformers, Nicola’s old flame is none other than Justin Bieber, 22. She and the singer sparked major romance rumors in May 2016, when he took her on a sweet date to Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills. They seemed hot and heavy for quite a while, until their rumored romance fizzled out around June 2016. But, it’s obvious that Nicola has moved on, because she can’t stay away from Anwar!

