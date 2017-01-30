This Mischa Barton situation is even scarier than we thought. A video of the actress before she voluntarily went to the hospital on Jan. 26 shows her screaming and ranting incoherently on the balcony of her home, and it’s beyond concerning. See the footage here.

Mischa Barton’s condition before she was hospitalized on Jan. 26 was not good, and it’s all evidenced in this shocking video taken before neighbors called police to her home. In the footage, obtained by TMZ, The O.C. star can be seen leaning over the edge of her balcony, screaming about a number of things while on the verge of tears. At the end, she even loses her balance and falls backward, stumbling and getting knocked to the ground.

In Mischa’s outrage, she called her mother a “witch” and ranted that we’re all “dying.” This all went down around 7:00 a.m., waking up the neighbors nearby, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned. The 31-year-old voluntarily went with officials to the hospital once they arrived on the scene.

Mischa was released from the hospital just one day after her admittance and quickly spoke out about the incident, claiming she was drugged while celebrating her birthday on Jan. 25. “While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” she told People. She added that doctors found GHB, a ‘date rape drug,’ in her system, but she was home an doing well after staying in the hospital overnight. So scary!

This isn’t the first time Mischa spent time at Cedars-Sinai for her mental health — in 2009, she spent two weeks in the psychiatric ward after being placed on a 5150 hold after what she later described as a “full-on breakdown.” So scary.

