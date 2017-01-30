Miranda Lambert Confesses She’s ‘Drinking A Little Extra’ Since Tragic Blake Shelton Split

REX/Shutterstock

We’ve all been there. Midway through her show at Joe’s Bar in Chicago, Miranda Lambert candidly confessed that she’s been ‘drinking a little extra’ since her heartbreaking divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015. Read all about her emotional performance, here!

Medical science still can’t find the cure for a broken heart. The best we can do in the meantime is drink alcohol, eat ice cream, and cry to our girlfriends over the phone while watching some reality TV. Since splitting from Blake Shelton, 40, in 2015, Miranda Lambert, 33, has found a way to ease to pain — and we can totally relate! “I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra,” she told the crowd in the middle of her concert at Joe’s Bar in Chicago on Jan. 24, according to FOX News.

“Anyways, I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’m still sitting there,” she added, explaining the origin of her song “Ugly Lights.” If we had a nickel for every time we stayed at the bar longer than we intended to, we’d be MILLIONAIRES! Still, it breaks our hearts that the blonde bombshell is still hurting…especially now that she and Anderson East have reportedly SPLIT!

It was reported in Dec. of 2016 that Anderson called off their surprise wedding because Miranda kept changing the dates. The couple just couldn’t agree on last minute details and reportedly called off the whole thing right before the holidays, which is always the hardest time to be single. “Miranda is happy in her own life but she can’t help but miss Blake,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was a larger than life presence and it’s definitely hard to replace that when it’s gone. It’s an emotional time for her.” Hang in there Miranda, your true love will find you at the bar REAL soon and buy you a drink!

