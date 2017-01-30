Meryl Streep Sweetly Fixes Ryan Gosling’s Bow Tie At SAG Awards

REX Shutterstock

Okay, this is too cute. Meryl Streep gave Ryan Gosling a helping hand at the SAG Awards on Jan. 29 when she leaned over to fix his bow tie during the ceremony, making sure he didn’t look anything shy of dapper — check out the adorable photo right here!

Just call Meryl Streep, 67, Hollywood’s most talented stylist! She fixed Ryan Gosling‘s crooked bow tie at the 2017 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards in Los Angeles, CA, and you can see the sweet photo above. Love it!

Fans instantly took to Twitter to freak out over Ryan and Meryl’s friendship. “I love legends,” one person wrote. “CAN WE APPRECIATE MERYL STREEP FIXING RYAN GOSLING’S BOW TIE PLEASE?” another tweeted. Same.

Take a look at another angle of the awesome moment below:

#MerylStreep fixes #RyanGosling’s bowtie at the #SAGawards. (Photo by @bucknerphoto/@Variety/REX/Shutterstock) A photo posted by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Though Ryan, 36, was up for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award, he lost to Denzel Washington. Then again, he was kind of the real winner of the evening thanks to this magical moment with Meryl, don’t you think?

As for the Florence Foster Jenkins star, she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. While we were all hoping for a sequel to Meryl’s inspiring Golden Globes speech, the award ended up going to the very talented Emma Stone. Let’s be real: Meryl was okay with this, because she has every award already due to being a Flawless Specimen of a Human Being. Emma can have this one.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Meryl pulling the ultimate Fairy Godmother move on Ryan at the SAGs? Tell us!

