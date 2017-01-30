48 years later, Peter Fonda has still got it. The ‘Easy Rider’ star returns to his roots and speeds down Route 66 in Mercedes-Benz’s Super Bowl salute to American counterculture circa 1969. Watch the nostalgic commercial now!

Nostalgia hasn’t ever been as popular as it is now and Mercedez-Benz is using that to its advantage, rather ironically, within the company’s homage to biker culture circa 1969. Peter Fonda, 76, stars in the new Super Bowl commercial, which takes full advantage of his early days in Hollywood and Steppenwolf‘s counterculture anthem “Born to Be Wild.” Watch the Easy Rider star speed down Route 66 in the video above.

In spite of their age, the bikers that are showcased alongside Fonda seem to know how to have a good time. It has, after all, been 48 years since Peter and the late Dennis Hopper crisscrossed America on their choppers in the Academy Award-nominated Rider. The film made both of them famous and even helped Jack Nicholson, 79, become the movie star we know him as today.

“Still lookin’ good,” quips one of the ad’s bikers when she catches a glimpse of Fonda, whose ride is blocking everyone into their parking spots outside a bar in the middle of nowhere. He has traded up too, opting for a Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster instead of a hog like everyone else. The question is: do luxury car manufacturers and decades-old progressive angst mix?

Fun fact: Mercedes enlisted Oscar-winners Joel and Ethan Coen to direct this commercial. Of course, it isn’t the only high-profile sales pitch linked with this year’s big game. Turbotax is using a slightly disturbing nursery rhyme to make paying the government super fun. And Mr. Clean is sexy AF in his attempt at selling you things. We even spotted Melissa McCarthy trying to pry open our wallets.

HollywoodLifers, does hearing “Born to Be Wild” make you want to buy a Mercedes? Have you ever been persuaded to buy something after seeing one of these crazy Super Bowl commercials?