Matthew McConaughey: Could His 47-Pound Weight Gain Cause Serious Health Risks?

Whoa! Matthew McConaughey is completely unrecognizable in his new movie ‘Gold’ with a balding head and huge beer belly. A nutritionist tells HollywoodLife.com that the way he packed on 47 pounds for the role can lead to deadly results!

We can’t believe how Matthew McConaughey, 47, transformed his body into an overweight, middle-aged wanna-be prospector for his new movie Gold, but all the salty burgers and beer that he consumed to gain nearly 50 pounds posed a big risk to his health! “Gaining and losing large amounts of weight stresses all organs of the body and can lead to a heart attack. Binging on burgers and beer is not the way to gain for a role! All of that fat, salt, and cholesterol clogs arteries!” Registered Dietitian & Nutritionist Lisa De Fazio tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

She adds that, “Matthew should have worked with a dietitian to increase calories with healthier foods, maybe some burgers, but in a controlled way.” The Oscar winner revealed in an interview with Australia’s theage.com that he had a blast putting on nearly 50 pounds to play a heavy-set prospector in his latest flick Gold. For eight months he ate, “two or three burgers a day, the beer and the bread with the burger, right before bed. I didn’t do all the ice-cream and stuff – I just wanted salt, meat, bread.” Yum!

When it comes to losing those extra pounds, Matthew definitely knows a thing or two about how to cut weight. He dropped nearly 50 pounds from his normally fit body to play a dying AIDS patient in 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club. But he did that with a dangerous regime of a diet coke and eggs for breakfast, then a diet coke and a little bit of chicken for dinner, virtually starving himself. Lisa says this time around he needs to take a much healthier approach to weight loss because of all of the damage that his unhealthy binge eating foods caused.

“When losing the weight, there is also a medically appropriate way to do it. Health risks of the weight gain with burgers and beer include gallbladder problems, gout, diabetes, liver disease, and heart disease. It is not a good idea to gain and lose on purpose, but I guess if you are paid millions of dollars to do it, some will risk their health and life!” Lisa adds. Oh Matthew, can you just go back to your smoking hot Magic Mike body for us in your next role?

HollywodLifers, should Matthew be endangering his health for movie roles?

