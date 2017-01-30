Mariah Carey Blames James Packer For Breakup In New Song — Listen To ‘I Don’t’

Courtesy of Instagram

YES! New music from Mariah Carey has arrived! The songstress hit the studio on the season finale of ‘Mariah’s World’ to blast ex-fiance James Packer in the breakup ballad ‘I Don’t.’ She sings that James ‘messed up’ everything and caused their split!

“I Don’t” is going to be Mariah Carey’s next great song. The music diva, 46, previewed the new song on the Jan. 29 season finale of Mariah’s World and released a snippet on Instagram. The tune has James Packer, 49, written all over it.

“But I’m tired of crying, no more tears/ Pity party, all the year/ Cold at night ’cause you’re not here. Leaving you was my worst fear.” She continues, ” ‘Cause when you love someone, you just don’t treat them bad/ You messed up all we had/ Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t, I don’t,” she sings.

‪#IDONT‬ A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

You listening, James? She shades him so much in this song! It’s going to take a while for him to get over this! After recording the song in the studio, Mariah took her massive 35-carat engagement ring off and left it in the studio! In the finale, Mariah called off her wedding to James. She also went on vacation with Bryan Tanaka, where they shared a super hot kiss and confirmed their relationship!

“I Don’t” is Mariah’s first new song since her shocking New Year’s Eve performance. Mariah stormed off stage in Times Square after a jaw-dropping lip-syncing mishap. It’s good to see Mariah staying confident and not letting the NYE fiasco get her down! The full version of “I Don’t” will be released on Feb. 3.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mariah’s new song? Are you glad she split from James? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.