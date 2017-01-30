Courtesy of Facebook

Aww! Malia Obama has started her life as a private citizen, and she’s so beloved that a simple trip to a New York museum turned into a massive fan-out for everyone who saw her. We’ve got all the details, right here!

It makes us feel so warm and happy to see Malia Obama, 18, out and about enjoying post-White House life. The former first daughter took in the Kerry James Marshall exhibit at NYC’s Met Breuer Museum on Jan. 29 and she completely lit up the room. Fellow patrons immediately jumped on social media with excited postings and photos, thrilled that they were in the presence of an Obama family member.

The teen attended the final day of the renown African-American artist’s display, but more people were talking about her than the Chicago-based painter’s work. “Was at The Met yesterday, turned around and Malia Obama was standing behind me. She’s too cute!” one woman wrote on Twitter, while another raved, “Malia Obama at last day of show. Only caught a glimpse & a bit of her convo w a friend but she’s cool & smart (obvi).”

laia and i saw malia obama at the exhibit too ! sucha blessing 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LuhYC6R58m — JF (@jfurta_) January 29, 2017

Malia and a friend seemed to be enjoying a leisurely afternoon looking at the display and in photos it appeared that people weren’t bothering her too much, other than snapping photos. This is the first glimpse we’ve had of Malia since her father President Barack Obama, 55, left office and after all of the chaos caused by his successor Donald Trump, 70, it’s such a comfort just seeing a reminder of his years in office.

For eight years we watched Malia grow up before our eyes and now she’s a stunning young woman living life on her own for the first time. Malia is moving to the Big Apple soon after getting an internship with The Weinstein Company, owned by super powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, 64. New Yorkers will have plenty of time to get to know Malia before she heads to Cambridge, MA this fall to start her college years at Harvard.

HollywoodLifers, do you miss the Obamas? Or are you happy that Donald is now in the White House?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.