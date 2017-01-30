Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder: He’s ‘Leaning’ On Ex After Split With Danielle Campbell

REX/Shutterstock

Louis Tomlinson may be looking somewhere familiar for comfort after a big breakup! The newly solo star is reportedly back in touch with ex-girlfriend Eleanor Calder, who kindly offered her support during this rough patch! Will this turn into something more with his former love of four years?

There’s no arguing that Louis Tomlinson, 24, hasn’t had an excruciating few months. His mother died suddenly at the age of 43 after suffering through leukemia, leaving him devastated. Then, he went through a breakup with his longtime girlfriend, actress Danielle Campbell. Amidst this turmoil, Louis reportedly reached out to ex-girlfriend Eleanor Calder, 24, in an alleged bin to potentially get back together, according to a source who spoke to The Sun.

Uh oh. Is that really such a good idea right now? Louis apparently made his move by re-following her on Instagram. It’s unclear if Eleanor is reciprocating his alleged feelings, but she did something very sweet. She’s offered him a shoulder to cry on if he needs it! After all, they were together for four years, so she cares about him deeply!

“Louis has had a rough ride the past few months and Eleanor wants him to know she is there if he needs anybody to talk to,” the source told The Sun. “They were together for a number of years and Louis feels he can rely on her.” That’s so lovely! Eleanor and Louis broke up in 2015, but it’s clear that they still have a special bond.

He’s got another woman in his life to lean on if he needs her, as well. Despite the fact that he split with Danielle, they’re still dedicated to being friends, said the source. “[Louis and Danielle] are still talking to each other and there is no bad feeling whatsoever…Sometimes these things just don’t work out and for Louis and Danielle this was the best way forward.”

